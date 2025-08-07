A New Brand For A Broader Vision: Coralytics Rebrands As Coraly.Ai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Coralytics, the AI-driven platform transforming how real estate professionals attract and convert leads, today announced its official rebrand to, a move that reflects the company's evolution from an analytics tool to a full-scale growth engine powered by artificial intelligence. The name Coraly draws inspiration from the natural efficiency of coral ecosystems, a vibrant, adaptive networks that thrive through connection and balance. Similarly, Coraly empowers real estate professionals to scale their growth efficiently, using AI to transform lead generation and marketing into a seamless, high-converting process. The 'Y' in Coraly reflects the commitment to personalisation, putting the agent at the centre of the experience, while the '.ai' signals the dedication to cutting-edge artificial intelligence that simplifies growth at every step.

“Simply, we outgrew the name 'Coralytics,'” said.“It boxed us into analytics when we are now building something much bigger: a platform that empowers agents to automate, scale, and personalise their growth, from enriched leads to smart campaigns and real-time performance optimisation.”

“The previous brand often created confusion around our product scope,” added Bekkar.“Coraly communicates our AI-first approach more clearly and provides a simple, accessible identity as we scale across new markets and user needs.”

Coraly's rebrand coincides with significant international expansion milestones, including Coraly signing a go-to-market partnership with SNPI in France, the country's largest professional real estate union representing more than 14,800 agencies. In the United States, Coraly has secured its first MLS onboarding contract (announcement under embargo), unlocking standardised, RESO-compliant data access across major metro areas. In the GCC, the company continues to serve brokerage clients in the UAE and is preparing to launch operations in Saudi Arabia later this year. These moves reinforce Coraly's strategy to build a unified, AI-powered real estate marketing stack that adapts to each region's needs-without losing speed, scalability, or sophistication.

As part of the rebrand, all Coralytics product interfaces, websites, and external communications will transition to, effective immediately. The rebrand is purely visual and strategic, and there will be no disruption to services or partner integrations.