Levr Bet Raises $3M For Leveraged Sports Betting On Monad, Led By Blockchain Capital And Maven 11

San Jose, Costa Rica, 7 AUGUST 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Levr Bet, today, announced it has completed a $3 million round led by Blockchain Capital and Maven 11 for the world's first leveraged sports betting platform. Building on Monad, the seed round brings Levr's fundraising total to $5.3 million since 2024.







As the sports betting market continues to surge, expecting to gross nearly $95 billion globally by 2029, Levr Bet is unlocking even greater betting potential on blockchain. Over the 5 months across Levr's beta on testnet, more than 600,000 unique wallets have placed over 5 million bets, making it the most active decentralized sports betting exchange on Monad testnet.

“Levr Bet has shown a glimpse of what's possible when high-performance throughput and usability converge onchain,” said Keone Hon, Co-Founder and GM of the Monad Foundation .“Across their testnet, LEVR has shown that decentralized applications can deliver real-world utility at scale, with over half a million wallets and millions of bets during testnet. As we prepare for mainnet, projects like LEVR demonstrate the kind of innovation that can truly accelerate adoption of blockchain technology.”

“Levr is an example of how blockchain can move beyond speculation into real-world use cases with strong mainstream interest,” said Sterling Campbell, Investor at Blockchain Capital .“Perps and prediction markets are gaining popularity by the day, and they're still in their nascent stage of mainstream consumer exposure. By combining the excitement of sports betting with the transparency and capital efficiency of onchain leverage, we are confident that Levr is uniquely suited to tackle this sector and give their users a great experience.”

Levr Bet has demonstrated strong traction during its testnet, notably around major sporting events, including the 2025 NFL Super Bowl and NCAA March Madness, drawing high engagement in each sport. Beyond usage, Levr has gained recognition within the broader crypto ecosystem, placing third at the inaugural Monad Madness in Fall 2024 and earning a finalist spot at the TOKEN2049 Singapore NEXUS Startup Pitch competition.

“We want to thank our lead investors, Blockchain Capital and Maven 11, plus all other investors, for their increasing support,” said Mr. Blue, Founder of Levr Bet .“Sports fans worldwide ache for improved betting and in-game participation. With LEVR Bet, users can expect the greatest thrill in sports aside from actually playing the game.”

LEVR Bet joins a series of major fundraising deals for Monad apps, including Kuru, Perpl, FortyTwo, and Opinion Labs. Currently offering markets on MLB, NFL, and NBA, LEVR Bet is now focused on expanding into soccer, cricket, and new bet types ahead of Monad's mainnet launch.

About LEVR Bet

Levr is the world's first Leveraged Sports Book Exchange, integrating the best features of sports betting with on-chain perpetual trading, aimed at delivering an unmatched Decentralized Finance experience that is a first in both sectors. Levr is set to transform the sports betting landscape by introducing an unprecedented feature set of leveraged bets, improved odds, and in-game orderbook-based exchange.

Levr Bet has raised a total of $5.3 million since 2024, having previously closed a Pre-Seed funding round led by Third Earth Capital with backing from Big Brain, DeWhales Capital, FunFair Ventures, Chorus One, and others.

About Blockchain Capital

Blockchain Capital is a leading venture capital firm in the blockchain industry and an early pioneer in blockchain investing. The firm has invested in over 100+ companies, protocols, and tokens, with recent investments in Kaia, Drift, Yellow Card, and Bluesky. Founded in 2013, cementing them as one of the first fund managers in the space, BCAP has been actively involved in the blockchain ecosystem, providing not just capital but operational support to innovators building the foundations of the blockchain economy.

