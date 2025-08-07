638 New Households Benefited From Monthly Cash Aid Last July-Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 7 (Petra) - Ministry of Social Development issued its achievements report for July, highlighting its key services for the target groups.In a press statement on Thursday, the ministry said it has received 10,552 applications for issuing health insurance cards and 140 requests for granting exemption from medical expenses.The ministry also conducted 135 transactions for settling heirs' rights, and 1,494 applications to exempt from work permits.According to the report, 52 children were placed in residential childcare centers, while 33 others were discharged.The report added that 13 children were placed with foster families, and 12 nurseries were licensed.The report indicated that the number of women and children, who benefited from the services of the Social Service Offices - Family and Juvenile Protection Department - reached 286 cases.283 juveniles were referred under the supervision of a behavioral supervisor, pursuant to a court order.A total of 217 juveniles benefited from the services of the ministry's juvenile rehabilitation and education centers, of whom 108 benefited from vocational rehabilitation programs.Additionally, 82 working children received psychological and social services and interventions according to the case management methodology.To date, the report said the cumulative number of registered and existing associations under the applicable Associations Law reached 6,078.20 new associations were registered, and 97 others received requests to amend their bylaws, while 30 others were dissolved.According to data from the National Aid Fund (NAF)'s report, 638 families benefited from the monthly financial aid program and 131 households benefited from the training program, while the response rate to calls received by the fund reached 91%.The report revealed that 497 anti-vagrancy campaigns were conducted, during which 839 male and female beggars were arrested.