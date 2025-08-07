Kremlin Announces Upcoming Meeting Between Russian, US Presidents Next Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Kremlin announced today that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will take place next week, at a location agreed upon "in principle" by both sides, without revealing the location.

The Russian presidency explained in a statement that this will be the first meeting between the two presidents since former US President Joe Biden met with Putin in Geneva in June 2021, noting that this date comes amid Trump's efforts to mediate an end to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.



New discoveries at Pompeii show signs of life post-eruption

'Dog ate my passport': All Black rookie in Argentina trip pickle Soldier wounds five in US military base shooting

Read Also

In this context, Russian presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov said in statements, "Based on a proposal from the American side, an agreement in principle has been reached to hold a bilateral meeting in the coming days," noting that work has begun on the details with the American side.

He stated that the location of the meeting has been agreed upon in principle, without revealing it, but clarified that next week has been set as the scheduled date.

The announcement of the meeting between Putin and Trump comes a day after US envoy Steve Witkoff met with the Russian president in Moscow, and after Trump renewed his call for a meeting with his counterpart, Putin, as the only way to make progress toward peace between Moscow and Kyiv.