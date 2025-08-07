Estonia Joins UN Conference On Landlocked Developing Countries
Ratnik co-chaired one of the key round tables devoted to economic diversification and the role of science, technology, and innovation.
Landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) face numerous challenges to sustainable growth. Beyond the usual development obstacles, they also bear the burden of high trade and transport costs due to the lack of direct access to seaports and heavy reliance on transit countries.
The conference placed special emphasis on easing trade, boosting technological cooperation, and advancing digital partnerships. Discussions were held under the UN's new ten-year action plan, the Awaza Programme, which aims to help LLDCs overcome geographic isolation, limited market access, and vulnerability to external shocks.
In her address, Ratnik underscored the essential role of digital progress and science-based innovation.“Science, technology, and innovation are not luxuries; they are necessities for all countries,” she said.“These are key to enhancing productivity, ensuring food security, and integrating into global value chains.”
Ratnik also highlighted Estonia's contributions to supporting developing countries, such as through the GovStack initiative and the national AI education program TI-Hüpe, which promotes public understanding and responsible use of artificial intelligence.
“Estonia's experience with e-governance and digital transformation shows how strategic investment and capacity building can bring about rapid and lasting change,” she added.
On the sidelines of the summit, Ratnik held bilateral meetings with representatives from Turkmenistan and Rwanda to explore cooperation opportunities in digital development, innovation, and international development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment