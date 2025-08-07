Estonia Joins UN Conference On Landlocked Developing Countries

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Estonia's Deputy Secretary General for External Economic and Development Affairs, Mariin Ratnik, participated in the United Nations' Third Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), held in Turkmenistan's Awaza, Trend reports.

Ratnik co-chaired one of the key round tables devoted to economic diversification and the role of science, technology, and innovation.

Landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) face numerous challenges to sustainable growth. Beyond the usual development obstacles, they also bear the burden of high trade and transport costs due to the lack of direct access to seaports and heavy reliance on transit countries.

The conference placed special emphasis on easing trade, boosting technological cooperation, and advancing digital partnerships. Discussions were held under the UN's new ten-year action plan, the Awaza Programme, which aims to help LLDCs overcome geographic isolation, limited market access, and vulnerability to external shocks.

In her address, Ratnik underscored the essential role of digital progress and science-based innovation.“Science, technology, and innovation are not luxuries; they are necessities for all countries,” she said.“These are key to enhancing productivity, ensuring food security, and integrating into global value chains.”

Ratnik also highlighted Estonia's contributions to supporting developing countries, such as through the GovStack initiative and the national AI education program TI-Hüpe, which promotes public understanding and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

“Estonia's experience with e-governance and digital transformation shows how strategic investment and capacity building can bring about rapid and lasting change,” she added.

On the sidelines of the summit, Ratnik held bilateral meetings with representatives from Turkmenistan and Rwanda to explore cooperation opportunities in digital development, innovation, and international development.