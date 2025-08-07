403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, UAE Discuss Bilateral Relations, Security Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met at the Kremlin Palace on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional security issues.
Russia is keen on vital relations with the UAE and the two countries actively interact on international platforms, including within the framework of BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kremlin said in a press statement.
During the meeting, the Russian president emphasized that his country attaches special importance to relations with the UAE, noting that Moscow and Abu Dhabi actively interact on international platforms, including within the framework of the BRICS group and (EAEU), it added.
In addition, President Putin explained mutual investments between Russia and UAE are witnessing a significant increase and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries is at a good level, including in the field of education.
For his part, the UAE President called for an exchange of views on security in the Middle East within the context of enhancing regional stability and joint political coordination, noted statement.
The UAE President stressed relations with Russia are developing rapidly, affirming his country's constant endeavor to strengthen cooperation with Moscow and expressing his gratitude to the Russian side for its generous hospitality, said statement
UAE President noted that the volume of trade exchange with Russia has reached USD 11 billion, expressing hope that this figure will double in the near future.
The talks were attended by leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation and Chairman of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, and Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin.
Meanwhile, the UAE President had visited Russia last October to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, while this visit comes at a time when Russian-UAE relations are witnessing rapid development. (end)
dan
Russia is keen on vital relations with the UAE and the two countries actively interact on international platforms, including within the framework of BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kremlin said in a press statement.
During the meeting, the Russian president emphasized that his country attaches special importance to relations with the UAE, noting that Moscow and Abu Dhabi actively interact on international platforms, including within the framework of the BRICS group and (EAEU), it added.
In addition, President Putin explained mutual investments between Russia and UAE are witnessing a significant increase and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries is at a good level, including in the field of education.
For his part, the UAE President called for an exchange of views on security in the Middle East within the context of enhancing regional stability and joint political coordination, noted statement.
The UAE President stressed relations with Russia are developing rapidly, affirming his country's constant endeavor to strengthen cooperation with Moscow and expressing his gratitude to the Russian side for its generous hospitality, said statement
UAE President noted that the volume of trade exchange with Russia has reached USD 11 billion, expressing hope that this figure will double in the near future.
The talks were attended by leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation and Chairman of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, and Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin.
Meanwhile, the UAE President had visited Russia last October to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, while this visit comes at a time when Russian-UAE relations are witnessing rapid development. (end)
dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment