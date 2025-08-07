What Will Be Hezbollah's Next Move After Lebanon's Disarmament Decision?

After decades as Lebanon's dominant armed group, Hezbollah now faces an unprecedented challenge: the Lebanese government's decision to disarm the militia and restrict all weapons to state security forces by the end of 2025. What choices does Hezbollah actually have?

