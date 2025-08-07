PMV Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Corporate Highlights
| PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|44,127
|$
|40,876
|Marketable securities, current
|98,147
|128,578
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,037
|6,204
|Total current assets
|145,311
|175,658
|Property and equipment, net
|287
|409
|Marketable securities, noncurrent
|6,032
|13,843
|Right-of-use assets
|977
|1,143
|Other assets
|248
|235
|Total assets
|$
|152,855
|$
|191,288
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,598
|$
|6,579
|Accrued expenses
|8,632
|7,439
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|377
|352
|Total current liabilities
|11,607
|14,370
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|643
|838
|Total liabilities
|12,250
|15,208
|Stockholders' equity:
|Additional paid-in capital
|547,942
|544,653
|Accumulated deficit
|(407,358
|)
|(368,712
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|21
|139
|Total stockholders' equity
|140,605
|176,080
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|152,855
|$
|191,288
| PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|18,400
|$
|14,628
|$
|35,841
|$
|27,813
|General and administrative
|4,479
|5,542
|8,600
|10,578
|Total operating expenses
|22,879
|20,170
|44,441
|38,391
|Loss from operations
|(22,879
|)
|(20,170
|)
|(44,441
|)
|(38,391
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income, net
|1,690
|2,801
|3,625
|5,753
|Other expense, net
|(16
|)
|(17
|)
|(21
|)
|(18
|)
|Total other income
|1,674
|2,784
|3,604
|5,735
|Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(21,205
|)
|(17,386
|)
|(40,837
|)
|(32,656
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|5
|(16,173
|)
|(2,191
|)
|(16,173
|)
|Net loss
|(21,210
|)
|(1,213
|)
|(38,646
|)
|(16,483
|)
|Unrealized (loss) on available for sale investments, net of tax
|(61
|)
|(61
|)
|(123
|)
|(380
|)
|Foreign currency translation (loss) gain
|(2
|)
|5
|6
|(28
|)
|Total other comprehensive loss
|(63
|)
|(56
|)
|(117
|)
|(408
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(21,273
|)
|$
|(1,269
|)
|$
|(38,763
|)
|$
|(16,891
|)
|Net loss per share -- basic and diluted
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|52,010,827
|51,478,751
|51,981,607
|51,462,307
Investors Contact:
Tim Smith
Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
...
Media Contact:
Kathy Vincent
Greig Communications
...
