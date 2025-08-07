Connecticut Lodging Association Announces Special Meeting To Champion Industry Advocacy And Collaboration

CLA Aims to Strengthen Connecticut's Hospitality Industry Amid Ongoing Challenges

WESTBROOK, Conn., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connecticut Lodging Association (CLA) proudly announces a Special Meeting to be held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Water's Edge Resort, 1525 Boston Post Road, Westbrook, CT 06498. A Zoom option is also available for remote participation.

This pivotal event will bring together CLA members, industry partners, and key stakeholders to highlight the Association's vital role as Connecticut's authoritative advocate for the state's lodging industry. CLA President, Meri Wick , will lead a distinguished lineup of presenters, including:



Zach Dendas, CLA Lobbyist, Sullivan & LaShane



Sarah Bratko, Vice President & Policy Counsel, State & Local, AHLA



Rachel Lenda, Tourism Director, Connecticut Office of Tourism



Bob Murdock, President, Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau

Frank Burns, Executive Director, Connecticut Tourism Council

As Connecticut's hotels and inns face new challenges in 2025, such as rising costs and tariffs, this meeting will unite members and key industry partners. Presenters include CLA President Meri Wick alongside leaders from state tourism, advocacy, and hospitality organizations, who will share essential updates and strategies for supporting the state's accommodations sector.

"Connecticut's lodging industry continues to confront workforce shortages, rising operational costs, and fresh uncertainty from new tariffs," said Meri Wick, CLA President. "As the trusted resource and advocate for our members, CLA is committed to sharing knowledge, offering support, and helping our lodging establishments adapt and thrive-ensuring Connecticut stays at the forefront of tourism growth."

Presentations will underscore CLA's critical efforts in lobbying for hotels, inns, and all accommodation providers statewide, ensuring that the industry's voice is heard on legislative and regulatory matters. "Several bills were introduced in 2025 to address short-term rentals (STRs). Notably, HB 6493 proposed requiring owners of short-term rental units to register in a state-wide registry," said Zach Dendas, CLA Lobbyist. "STRs are part of the lodging industry, and our effort is to establish a statewide registry of short-term rental properties, aiming to create a level playing field and strengthen accountability for all accommodation providers."

Attendees will also receive key industry updates from collaborating organizations and learn how partnerships strengthen and protect Connecticut's lodging sector.

Event Details:



Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Water's Edge Resort, 1525 Boston Post Road, Westbrook, CT 06498

Networking : Hors d'Oeuvres and Drinks after the meeting Registration Link:

About the Connecticut Lodging Association (CLA):

Founded in 1904, the Connecticut Lodging Association is Connecticut's only statewide, hospitality-focused trade association, representing and advocating for hotels, inns, and other lodging businesses.

Recent Advocacy Success:

CLA recently achieved a significant milestone by advancing legislation requiring registration of all short-term rental properties in Connecticut-promoting accountability, safety, and an even playing field for all accommodation providers. While the bill awaits further approval, its progress through committee marks an important step, demonstrating CLA's commitment to protecting the interests of its members and guests.

For media inquiries, event details, or to RSVP, please contact:



Ginny Kozlowski

Executive Director

860-635-5600

[email protected]

