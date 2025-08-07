Turkmenistan, UNCTAD Ink Deal To Launch Next Phase Of Smart Customs Project
The new phase aims to accelerate the digitalization of Turkmenistan's customs system through the introduction of advanced information technologies, automation of key processes, and the development of human capital. The project will focus on improving transparency and efficiency in customs administration and enhancing the country's investment climate.
Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, Maksat Khudaykuliev, and UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan took part in the signing ceremony and discussed current cooperation efforts. The sides confirmed their readiness to deepen the partnership.
Khudaykuliev described the launch of Phase III as a key step in modernizing the country's trade infrastructure. He noted that the agreement builds on the successful outcomes of earlier project stages and reflects Turkmenistan's commitment to aligning with international standards in customs reform.
