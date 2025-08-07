Perma-Fix Reports Financial Results And Provides Business Update For The Second Quarter Of 2025
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(2,583
|)
|$
|(3,785
|)
|$
|(6,083
|)
|$
|(7,243
|)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation & amortization
|437
|430
|873
|862
|Interest income
|(301
|)
|(213
|)
|(636
|)
|(387
|)
|Interest expense
|124
|109
|236
|225
|Interest expense - financing fees
|21
|16
|41
|29
|Income tax benefit
|-
|(1,161
|)
|-
|(2,117
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|(2,302
|)
|$
|(4,604
|)
|$
|(5,569
|)
|$
|(8,631
|)
The tables below present certain financial information for the business segments, which excludes allocation of corporate expenses.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|(In thousands)
|Treatment
|Services
|Treatment
|Services
|Net revenues
|$
|11,397
|$
|3,189
|$
|20,583
|$
|7,922
|Gross profit (loss)
|1,566
|(19
|)
|1,816
|388
|Loss from operations
|(15
|)
|(846
|)
|(1,412
|)
|(1,193
|)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|(In thousands)
|Treatment
|Services
|Treatment
|Services
|Net revenues
|$
|8,343
|$
|5,643
|$
|17,052
|$
|10,551
|Gross loss
|(1,197
|)
|(109
|)
|(1,249
|)
|(677
|)
|Loss from operations
|(2,458
|)
|(800
|)
|(3,793
|)
|(2,188
|)
Conference Call
Perma-Fix will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The call will be available on the Company's website at , or by calling toll-free: 877-545-0320 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0002 for international callers, and by entering access code: 538852. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.
A webcast will also be archived on the Company's website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, August 14, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code: 52825.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.
Please visit us at .
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as“believe”,“expects”,“intends”,“anticipate”,“plans to”,“estimates”,“projects”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: realize benefit from improvements to our production in second half of the year; waste receipt to support strong backlog through remainder of 2025; additional revenue and cash flow from DFLAW program; steady stream of task order bid opportunities under IDIQ contract; long term growth strategy; offer cost-effective, scalable PFAS solution to the market; positioned for improved results in the second half of 2025; and new leadership at the DOE and other federal clients. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; acceptance of our PFAS technology by the public; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; Congress fails to provides funding for the DOD's and DOE's remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; and the additional factors referred to under“Risk Factors” and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our 2024 Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs for quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
Contacts:
David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021
Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
...
+43 316 296 316
| PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Amounts in Thousands, Except for Per Share Amounts)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net revenues
|$
|14,586
|$
|13,986
|$
|28,505
|$
|27,603
|Cost of goods sold
|13,039
|15,292
|26,301
|29,529
|Gross profit (loss)
|1,547
|(1,306
|)
|2,204
|(1,926
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|4,130
|3,455
|8,145
|6,999
|Research and development
|312
|273
|695
|569
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(1
|)
|1
|(6
|)
|1
|Loss from operations
|(2,894
|)
|(5,035
|)
|(6,630
|)
|(9,495
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|301
|213
|636
|387
|Interest expense
|(124
|)
|(109
|)
|(236
|)
|(225
|)
|Interest expense-financing fees
|(21
|)
|(16
|)
|(41
|)
|(29
|)
|Other
|155
|1
|188
|2
|Loss from continuing operations before taxes
|(2,583
|)
|(4,946
|)
|(6,083
|)
|(9,360
|)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|(1,161
|)
|-
|(2,117
|)
|Loss from continuing operations, net of taxes
|(2,583
|)
|(3,785
|)
|(6,083
|)
|(7,243
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(133
|)
|(166
|)
|(206
|)
|(268
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(2,716
|)
|$
|(3,951
|)
|$
|(6,289
|)
|$
|(7,511
|)
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(.14)
|$
|(.26)
|$
|(.33)
|$
|(.51)
|Discontinued operations
|(.01)
|(.01)
|(.01)
|(.02)
|Net loss per common share
|$
|(.15)
|$
|(.27)
|$
|(.34)
|$
|(.53)
|Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share:
|Basic
|18,448
|14,593
|18,436
|14,134
|Diluted
|18,448
|14,593
|18,436
|14,134
| PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|June 30,
|December 31,
|(Amounts in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Amounts)
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|22,594
|$
|28,975
|Account receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $248 and $202, respectively
|8,559
|11,579
|Unbilled receivables
|6,287
|4,990
|Other current assets
|4,677
|4,659
|Assets of discontinued operations included in current assets
|33
|20
|Total current assets
|42,150
|50,223
|Net property and equipment
|21,853
|21,133
|Property and equipment of discontinued operations
|130
|130
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,529
|1,697
|Intangibles and other assets
|24,546
|24,065
|Total assets
|$
|90,208
|$
|97,248
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|$
|20,448
|$
|21,696
|Current liabilities related to discontinued operations
|221
|244
|Total current liabilities
|20,669
|21,940
|Long-term liabilities
|11,765
|11,973
|Long-term liabilities related to discontinued operations
|948
|945
|Total liabilities
|33,382
|34,858
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred Stock, $.001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common Stock, $.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 18,459,869 and 18,384,879 shares issued, respectively; 18,452,227 and 18,377,237 shares outstanding, respectively
|18
|18
|Additional paid-in capital
|160,256
|159,590
|Accumulated deficit
|(103,219
|)
|(96,930
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(141
|)
|(200
|)
|Less Common Stock held in treasury, at cost: 7,642 shares
|(88
|)
|(88
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|56,826
|62,390
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|90,208
|$
|97,248
