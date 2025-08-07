Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Fidan, Russia’s Lavrov Discuss Ukraine War in Call

2025-08-07 07:01:54
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a significant phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday, according to reliable diplomatic sources. The discussion centered on the most recent developments in the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting Türkiye’s continued involvement in efforts to ease the conflict.

Officials from the Turkish Foreign Ministry revealed that the two ministers thoroughly reviewed the current status of dialogue aimed at ending the war, which erupted in February 2022 and has since caused widespread instability. The conversation underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels to pursue peaceful solutions amidst the escalating crisis.

Türkiye has consistently positioned itself as a key mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It initially facilitated peace talks during the early phase of the war and has hosted multiple rounds of renewed negotiations in Istanbul throughout May, June, and July of this year. These efforts emphasize Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue and supporting conflict resolution in the region.

