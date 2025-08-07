Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Plant-Based Milk Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Demand, Top Brands And Forecast Report 2025-2033

India Plant-Based Milk Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Demand, Top Brands And Forecast Report 2025-2033


2025-08-07 06:00:08
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Plant-based Milk Market Overview

The India plant-based milk market reached a value of USD USD 789.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to attain USD 1,757.8 Million by 2033 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2033 . The market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising lactose intolerance and dairy allergies, and a surge in veganism across urban centers. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and investments in dairy alternatives are propelling the shift toward plant-based diets. The proliferation of modern retail outlets and online grocery platforms is further accelerating product accessibility and awareness.

Key Highlights
  • Market Size (2024): USD 789.8 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 1,757.8 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 8.6%

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer free sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-plant-based-milk-market/requestsample

Growth Contributors:

  • Surge in vegan and flexitarian consumer base across Tier-I and Tier-II cities
  • Government support for sustainable food production and plant-based innovation
  • Strategic product launches in almond, soy, and oat milk categories
  • Expansion of e-commerce platforms like BigBasket and Amazon Fresh
How Is AI Transforming the Plant-based Milk Market in India?
  • Predictive Analytics: AI-powered tools help companies forecast consumer demand, optimize inventory, and reduce wastage across retail and supply chains.
  • Product Development: Machine learning is being used to simulate and test new formulations for better taste, texture, and nutritional profiles.
  • Personalized Marketing: AI algorithms analyze consumer behavior to create targeted campaigns based on dietary preferences and purchase history.
  • Automation in Manufacturing: AI-integrated systems streamline production processes, enhance quality control, and reduce operational costs in plant-based milk production.
Key Market Trends and Drivers
  • Government support for plant-forward diets under initiatives like“Eat Right India” and the National Nutrition Strategy
  • Rising adoption of dairy alternatives in urban school meal programs and fitness communities
  • Health-driven demand across sectors such as hospitality, cafés, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and retail
  • Growing influence of environmental awareness and reduction of dairy carbon footprint
  • Digital transformation of grocery retail , improving product accessibility
  • Private and international investments in plant-based startups and production infrastructure
India Plant-based Milk Market Report & Segmentation

Product Insights:

  • Soy Milk
  • Almond Milk
  • Coconut Milk
  • Rice Milk
  • Oat Milk
  • Others

Formulation Insights:

  • Unflavored
  • Flavored

Category Insights:

  • Organic
  • Conventional

Form Insights:

  • Liquid
  • Powder

Distribution Channel Insights:

  • Business-to-Business
  • Business-to-Consumer
    • Modern Groceries
    • Convenience Stores
    • Specialty Stores
    • Online Retail Stores
    • Others
Regional Insights
  • North India: High demand in Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, and Jaipur due to lifestyle-driven consumers
  • West India: Mumbai and Pune leading in vegan and health-focused product consumption
  • South India: Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessing growing start-up activity and retail presence
  • East India: Gradual penetration in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar through online platforms
Latest Developments in the Industry
  • April 2025: ITC Limited launched its new range of oat and almond milk under the“Nimyle Naturals” line to expand its plant-based beverage portfolio.
  • February 2025: Goodmylk announced a USD 7 million funding round led by global climate-focused investors to scale up its production facilities in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
  • January 2025: FICCI hosted India's first“Plant-Based Expo” in New Delhi, attracting over 50 domestic and international brands aligned with India's sustainability goals and Vision 2030 initiatives.

MENAFN07082025004122016232ID1109897572

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search