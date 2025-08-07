India Plant-Based Milk Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Demand, Top Brands And Forecast Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) India Plant-based Milk Market Overview

The India plant-based milk market reached a value of USD USD 789.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to attain USD 1,757.8 Million by 2033 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2033 . The market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising lactose intolerance and dairy allergies, and a surge in veganism across urban centers. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and investments in dairy alternatives are propelling the shift toward plant-based diets. The proliferation of modern retail outlets and online grocery platforms is further accelerating product accessibility and awareness.



Market Size (2024): USD 789.8 million

Forecast (2033): USD 1,757.8 million CAGR (2025–2033): 8.6%

Key Highlights

Growth Contributors:



Surge in vegan and flexitarian consumer base across Tier-I and Tier-II cities

Government support for sustainable food production and plant-based innovation

Strategic product launches in almond, soy, and oat milk categories Expansion of e-commerce platforms like BigBasket and Amazon Fresh



Predictive Analytics: AI-powered tools help companies forecast consumer demand, optimize inventory, and reduce wastage across retail and supply chains.

Product Development: Machine learning is being used to simulate and test new formulations for better taste, texture, and nutritional profiles.

Personalized Marketing: AI algorithms analyze consumer behavior to create targeted campaigns based on dietary preferences and purchase history. Automation in Manufacturing: AI-integrated systems streamline production processes, enhance quality control, and reduce operational costs in plant-based milk production.



Government support for plant-forward diets under initiatives like“Eat Right India” and the National Nutrition Strategy

Rising adoption of dairy alternatives in urban school meal programs and fitness communities

Health-driven demand across sectors such as hospitality, cafés, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and retail

Growing influence of environmental awareness and reduction of dairy carbon footprint

Digital transformation of grocery retail , improving product accessibility Private and international investments in plant-based startups and production infrastructure

How Is AI Transforming the Plant-based Milk Market in India?Key Market Trends and Drivers India Plant-based Milk Market Report & Segmentation

Product Insights:



Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Oat Milk Others

Formulation Insights:



Unflavored Flavored

Category Insights:



Organic Conventional

Form Insights:



Liquid Powder

Distribution Channel Insights:



Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer



Modern Groceries



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retail Stores Others



North India: High demand in Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, and Jaipur due to lifestyle-driven consumers

West India: Mumbai and Pune leading in vegan and health-focused product consumption

South India: Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessing growing start-up activity and retail presence East India: Gradual penetration in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar through online platforms



April 2025: ITC Limited launched its new range of oat and almond milk under the“Nimyle Naturals” line to expand its plant-based beverage portfolio.

February 2025: Goodmylk announced a USD 7 million funding round led by global climate-focused investors to scale up its production facilities in Bengaluru and Mumbai. January 2025: FICCI hosted India's first“Plant-Based Expo” in New Delhi, attracting over 50 domestic and international brands aligned with India's sustainability goals and Vision 2030 initiatives.

Regional InsightsLatest Developments in the Industry