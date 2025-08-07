India Plant-Based Milk Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Demand, Top Brands And Forecast Report 2025-2033
The India plant-based milk market reached a value of USD USD 789.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to attain USD 1,757.8 Million by 2033 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2033 . The market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising lactose intolerance and dairy allergies, and a surge in veganism across urban centers. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and investments in dairy alternatives are propelling the shift toward plant-based diets. The proliferation of modern retail outlets and online grocery platforms is further accelerating product accessibility and awareness.Key Highlights
-
Market Size (2024): USD 789.8 million
Forecast (2033): USD 1,757.8 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 8.6%
Growth Contributors:
-
Surge in vegan and flexitarian consumer base across Tier-I and Tier-II cities
Government support for sustainable food production and plant-based innovation
Strategic product launches in almond, soy, and oat milk categories
Expansion of e-commerce platforms like BigBasket and Amazon Fresh
-
-
Government support for plant-forward diets under initiatives like“Eat Right India” and the National Nutrition Strategy
Rising adoption of dairy alternatives in urban school meal programs and fitness communities
Health-driven demand across sectors such as hospitality, cafés, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and retail
Growing influence of environmental awareness and reduction of dairy carbon footprint
Digital transformation of grocery retail , improving product accessibility
Private and international investments in plant-based startups and production infrastructure
Product Insights:
-
Soy Milk
Almond Milk
Coconut Milk
Rice Milk
Oat Milk
Others
Formulation Insights:
-
Unflavored
Flavored
Category Insights:
-
Organic
Conventional
Form Insights:
-
Liquid
Powder
Distribution Channel Insights:
-
Business-to-Business
Business-to-Consumer
-
Modern Groceries
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Retail Stores
Others
-
North India: High demand in Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, and Jaipur due to lifestyle-driven consumers
West India: Mumbai and Pune leading in vegan and health-focused product consumption
South India: Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessing growing start-up activity and retail presence
East India: Gradual penetration in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar through online platforms
-
April 2025: ITC Limited launched its new range of oat and almond milk under the“Nimyle Naturals” line to expand its plant-based beverage portfolio.
February 2025: Goodmylk announced a USD 7 million funding round led by global climate-focused investors to scale up its production facilities in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
January 2025: FICCI hosted India's first“Plant-Based Expo” in New Delhi, attracting over 50 domestic and international brands aligned with India's sustainability goals and Vision 2030 initiatives.
