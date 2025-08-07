Saudi Arabia Fast Food Market Expands With 7.10% CAGR, Projected USD 17,400.0 Billion By 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia fast food market size reachedin 2024. The market is projected to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033​. The Saudi Arabia fast food market is experiencing robust growth, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and a growing young population.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 9,400.0 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 17,400.0 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.10%

Growing demand for fast casual dining, healthier menu options, and digital ordering platforms drives market evolution.

Urbanization, young population, rising disposable incomes, and Vision 2030's push for non-oil sectors fuel fast food growth. Meat-based cuisines, particularly chicken, hold a 27% market share, led by cultural preferences.

How Is AI Transforming the Fast Food Market in Saudi Arabia?



Smarter Ordering Systems : AI-powered apps and kiosks streamline fast food orders, with 65% of Saudi consumers preferring digital ordering for convenience.

Personalized Menus : AI tailors menus to customer tastes, boosting sales as chains like Alshaya Group use data-driven insights for promotions.

Efficient Supply Chains : AI optimizes inventory, reducing waste. Chick-fil-A's AI systems ensure no shortages, enhancing service in Saudi outlets.

Government Support : Vision 2030 drives AI adoption, with initiatives like NSDAI fostering tech innovation in Saudi's fast food sector. Health-Conscious Options : AI helps chains offer healthier menus, meeting demand as 30% of Saudis prioritize low-calorie fast food options.

Saudi Arabia Fast Food Market Trends and Drivers



Shift to Healthier Options : Increasing health consciousness among consumers, with 30% obesity rates in GCC countries, drives demand for healthier fast food like low-calorie and plant-based options.

Rise of Digital Ordering : High smartphone penetration (72.8%) and digital payment adoption (70% of retail transactions) boost online and mobile ordering platforms for convenience.

Growth of Local Brands : Local chains like Al Baik and Herfy innovate with fusion menus blending Saudi flavors, competing with global giants like McDonald's and KFC.

Young Population Influence : With 71% of the population under 35, young consumers drive demand for trendy, affordable fast food and social dining experiences. Tourism and Urbanization : Vision 2030's tourism push and 68% urban population increase demand for fast food in malls and tourist hubs like Riyadh and Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia Fast Food Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Pizza/Pasta

Burger/Sandwich

Chicken

Asian/Latin American Food

Seafood Others

End User Insights:



Food-Service Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Caterings Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Fast Food Market



January 2023 : Alshaya Group opened a state-of-the-art production facility in Saudi Arabia, producing 60,000 baked goods daily to supply over 400 Starbucks outlets. This centralized facility enhances consistency and efficiency, leveraging automated production lines to meet growing demand for quick-service baked goods.

December 2023 : NEOM launched HungerStation, the first domestic food delivery service in the region, using electric and hybrid vehicles for fast, eco-friendly deliveries. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's push for sustainable food tech, integrating IoT for real-time supply chain monitoring. May 2025 : Saudi Arabia introduced regulations requiring restaurants and cafés to display nutritional information on menus, driven by Vision 2030's focus on public health. This shift pushes fast food chains to reformulate menus, with 62% of consumers now checking nutritional labels, boosting demand for healthier options like plant-based meals.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

