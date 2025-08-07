Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market Surges With Tech Innovations And Security Demand At A CAGR Of 11.20% By 2032

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS) Market Size

Rising threats and demand for real-time surveillance fuel the expansion of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market globally.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS) market has experienced significant traction over the past few years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory over the coming decade. As per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the market was valued at USD 11.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 29.82 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period (2024–2032). This growth is largely attributed to increasing security threats, rising investments in critical infrastructure protection, and the growing adoption of smart surveillance technologies.Key Drivers of Market GrowthIncreasing Threats to Critical Infrastructure- As global security threats become more sophisticated, the demand for reliable and proactive intrusion detection systems is surging. Governments and private sector stakeholders are investing in securing airports, data centers, military bases, and power stations.Growing Adoption of Smart Cities and IoT- The rise of smart cities has brought a surge in demand for perimeter security solutions integrated with IoT. These systems allow for real-time monitoring, remote access, and automated threat alerts, making them essential for modern urban planning.Technological Advancements- Innovations in sensor technology, AI-powered surveillance, and radar-based detection have greatly enhanced the efficiency of PIDS. Features such as machine learning, thermal imaging, and acoustic sensors are enabling better threat identification and response.Expansion of Commercial and Industrial Zones- With rapid industrialization and expansion of commercial zones worldwide, the need for robust perimeter security has intensified. PIDS are increasingly being adopted in logistics parks, factories, and corporate campuses to prevent unauthorized access and theft.Get a FREE Sample Report@Key Companies in the PIDS Market Include:Honeywell International Inc.Anixter International Inc.Axis Communications ABSchneider ElectricSenstar CorporationFLIR Systems, Inc.Advanced Perimeter Systems LimitedBrowse In-depth Market Research Report (110 Pages) on CCTV Market:Segmentation1. By ComponentHardware (Sensors, Alarms, Cameras)Software (Video Analytics, Command and Control Software)Services (Installation, Maintenance, Integration)2. By Deployment TypeOpen AreaFence MountedBuried3. By End-UseCritical InfrastructureCommercialMilitary & DefenseIndustrialResidential4. By RegionNorth America: Leading region due to high-security infrastructure spendingEurope: Strong demand driven by border control and smart city initiativesAsia-Pacific: Fastest-growing market with rapid industrialization and urban development in China, India, and Southeast AsiaRest of the World (RoW): Growing investments in Middle East & Africa for oilfield and government facility securityProcure the Full Report Now-The Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is on a strong growth path due to the escalating need for sophisticated, integrated security solutions across diverse industries. As technology continues to evolve, PIDS will become increasingly critical in ensuring proactive, real-time threat prevention. With major investments flowing into smart infrastructure and defense, the market is poised for sustained expansion globally.Related Trending ReportFinFET Technology Market-Lithium Battery Charger ICs Market-Earphone and Headphone Market-FPGA Security Market-Hard Disk Market-Automation and Control Market-Multi-Cuvette Spectrophotometer Market-Capacitive Stylus Market-Global Embedded Technology Market-Hybrid Battery Energy Storage System Market-About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

