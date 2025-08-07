Perimeter Intrusion Detection Market Surges With Tech Innovations And Security Demand At A CAGR Of 11.20% By 2032
Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS) Market Size
Rising threats and demand for real-time surveillance fuel the expansion of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market globally.CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS) market has experienced significant traction over the past few years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory over the coming decade. As per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the market was valued at USD 11.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 29.82 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period (2024–2032). This growth is largely attributed to increasing security threats, rising investments in critical infrastructure protection, and the growing adoption of smart surveillance technologies.
Key Drivers of Market Growth
Increasing Threats to Critical Infrastructure- As global security threats become more sophisticated, the demand for reliable and proactive intrusion detection systems is surging. Governments and private sector stakeholders are investing in securing airports, data centers, military bases, and power stations.
Growing Adoption of Smart Cities and IoT- The rise of smart cities has brought a surge in demand for perimeter security solutions integrated with IoT. These systems allow for real-time monitoring, remote access, and automated threat alerts, making them essential for modern urban planning.
Technological Advancements- Innovations in sensor technology, AI-powered surveillance, and radar-based detection have greatly enhanced the efficiency of PIDS. Features such as machine learning, thermal imaging, and acoustic sensors are enabling better threat identification and response.
Expansion of Commercial and Industrial Zones- With rapid industrialization and expansion of commercial zones worldwide, the need for robust perimeter security has intensified. PIDS are increasingly being adopted in logistics parks, factories, and corporate campuses to prevent unauthorized access and theft.
Key Companies in the PIDS Market Include:
Honeywell International Inc.
Anixter International Inc.
Axis Communications AB
Schneider Electric
Senstar Corporation
FLIR Systems, Inc.
Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited
Segmentation
1. By Component
Hardware (Sensors, Alarms, Cameras)
Software (Video Analytics, Command and Control Software)
Services (Installation, Maintenance, Integration)
2. By Deployment Type
Open Area
Fence Mounted
Buried
3. By End-Use
Critical Infrastructure
Commercial
Military & Defense
Industrial
Residential
4. By Region
North America: Leading region due to high-security infrastructure spending
Europe: Strong demand driven by border control and smart city initiatives
Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing market with rapid industrialization and urban development in China, India, and Southeast Asia
Rest of the World (RoW): Growing investments in Middle East & Africa for oilfield and government facility security
The Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is on a strong growth path due to the escalating need for sophisticated, integrated security solutions across diverse industries. As technology continues to evolve, PIDS will become increasingly critical in ensuring proactive, real-time threat prevention. With major investments flowing into smart infrastructure and defense, the market is poised for sustained expansion globally.
