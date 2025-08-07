IAEA Showcases Smrs For Sustainable Development At LLDC3 Conference In Turkmenistan
During the session, an IAEA representative highlighted the potential of SMRs to provide reliable and environmentally friendly energy to remote and underserved regions. According to the Agency, the deployment of these reactors could narrow the socio-economic divide between urban and rural areas by enhancing energy access, stimulating industrial activity, improving infrastructure, and raising overall quality of life.
“Small modular reactors are a transformative technology, especially relevant for developing countries. The IAEA is ready to act as a reliable partner, offering comprehensive support not only in energy, but also in land use and isotope solutions,” the IAEA representative noted.
The Agency emphasized that SMRs represent more than just an energy solution - they are a foundation for more balanced and inclusive global development. The presentation took place as part of broader discussions at LLDC3 on innovation, sustainability, and regional cooperation.
