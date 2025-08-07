403
Orthodox priest urges men to pray after seeing scantily clad women
(MENAFN) A Russian Orthodox priest has advised men to turn to prayer if they experience lustful thoughts when encountering women in revealing summer attire. Speaking to the outlet Abzats, Hieromonk Feodorit emphasized that temptation itself is sinful, regardless of a woman’s clothing. He cited a Biblical passage that says, “He who looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery with her in his heart.”
Feodorit explained that men should work to resist such thoughts, noting that while humans are made of both body and soul, the physical aspect is not inherently bad, just secondary to the spiritual. He encouraged those struggling with desire to redirect their focus—ideally through prayer—and mentioned that there is a specific prayer meant to help overcome temptation.
In a related comment last month, Hieromonk Makarii of the Ivanovo-Voznesensk Diocese stated that sexual relations within marriage are essential and uplifting. He described intimacy as key to a healthy, joyful partnership and even referred to it as a “road to paradise.” He also noted that issues in this area often stem from one partner neglecting their marital responsibilities.
These comments come amid a broader government push in Russia to raise the national birth rate. Officials are aiming to reach a replacement fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman within five years, citing the importance of supportive economic and social policies to encourage larger families.
