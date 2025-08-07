S2 Capital Enters Definitive Agreement To Buy Industrial Real Estate Platform Fort Capital

MENAFN - PR Newswire) S2 has hired industry veterans Chris Roach and Parker McCormack to lead the new investment vertical as President and CIO of the industrial platform alongside S2's Founder & CEO, Scott Everett. The platform will focus on acquiring and managing value-add and core-plus industrial assets in high-growth markets across the US, with an emphasis on shallow-bay infill industrial.

"Our vision is to build an industrial platform that matches the scale and operational excellence S2 is known for in residential," said Chris Roach, President of S2 Industrial. "Adding Fort to our platform accelerates that vision - their talented team complements ours culturally, and their portfolio grants us immediate scale to compete in this competitive sector."

"We're thrilled this acquisition allows us to provide an additional strategy to offer our investors who are seeking to enhance their portfolio returns in a high-growth sector with needs-based resiliency. The continued rapid growth of e-commerce, combined with rising transportation costs, is driving the need for proximity to consumers. This correlates well with our residential strategy of "following rooftops" across the country," says Everett. "We knew we needed the right people, the right strategy, and the right partners. Fort brings local expertise, an impressive portfolio and track record, and a culture that aligns with ours. This partnership is another step forward in our mission of delivering outperformance for our investors."

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Fort has built a reputation as one of the most active and well-regarded industrial real estate operators in Texas. The firm currently owns and manages over 11 million square feet of high-performing assets, driven by its disciplined investment strategy, deep market knowledge, and long-standing relationships with tenants, brokers, and capital partners.

"The sale to S2 is an exciting next step for Fort and our investors," said Chris Powers, Founder of Fort Companies. "We've always prided ourselves on being entrepreneurial, strategic, and forward-thinking - and those values are deeply aligned with S2's approach. This partnership supercharges what both platforms can accomplish."

The combined industrial platform now manages and operates over 11 million square feet with an active pipeline of over $350 million in targeted acquisitions. Together with S2's capital markets infrastructure and in-house operating capabilities, the team is positioned to move quickly on institutional-quality opportunities in undersupplied logistics markets.

The transaction is expected to close on August 11, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

About S2 Capital

Founded in 2012, S2 Capital is a Dallas-based real estate investment platform specializing in multifamily and industrial across value-add and core-plus strategies. With approximately $11 billion in transaction volume, S2 has acquired and operated over 50,000 multifamily units, maintaining a fully integrated platform that encompasses acquisitions, development, capital formation, construction, asset management, and property management.

