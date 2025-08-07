403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Report reveals dangerous rise in anti-Palestinian crimes in Canada
(MENAFN) A recent report has highlighted a dramatic rise in hate-fueled incidents across Canada following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The findings point to an explosion in Islamophobic, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Arab hate crimes, with increases as high as 1,800% in certain parts of the country.
Titled Documenting the 'Palestine Exception', the report was authored by Nadia Hasan of York University's Islamophobia Research Hub. It warns of what is described as a “sharp and dangerous” escalation in targeted hate over the past 21 months.
"In the aftermath of Oct. 2023, Canada saw a rise in anti-Palestinian racism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism that affects many areas of life and work for Canadians," Hasan stated during a press briefing held in Ottawa.
The report is based on input from 16 organizations across the country, as well as publicly available statistics and media coverage. It reveals that between October 7 and November 20, 2023, hate crime reports to Toronto Police Services involving Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiment surged by 1,600% compared to the same period the year before.
In broader national figures, Statistics Canada recorded a 94% increase in hate crimes against Muslims and a 52% jump in offenses targeting Arabs and West Asians during 2023.
Meanwhile, the National Council of Canadian Muslims reported a 1,300% surge in Islamophobic incidents within just one month of the October 7 attack, climbing further to 1,800% by year’s end.
Titled Documenting the 'Palestine Exception', the report was authored by Nadia Hasan of York University's Islamophobia Research Hub. It warns of what is described as a “sharp and dangerous” escalation in targeted hate over the past 21 months.
"In the aftermath of Oct. 2023, Canada saw a rise in anti-Palestinian racism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism that affects many areas of life and work for Canadians," Hasan stated during a press briefing held in Ottawa.
The report is based on input from 16 organizations across the country, as well as publicly available statistics and media coverage. It reveals that between October 7 and November 20, 2023, hate crime reports to Toronto Police Services involving Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian sentiment surged by 1,600% compared to the same period the year before.
In broader national figures, Statistics Canada recorded a 94% increase in hate crimes against Muslims and a 52% jump in offenses targeting Arabs and West Asians during 2023.
Meanwhile, the National Council of Canadian Muslims reported a 1,300% surge in Islamophobic incidents within just one month of the October 7 attack, climbing further to 1,800% by year’s end.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment