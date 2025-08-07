Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Threatens New Sanctions on China Over Russia Ties

Trump Threatens New Sanctions on China Over Russia Ties


2025-08-07 04:57:02
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has indicated the possibility of introducing additional sanctions on China as part of a wider strategy targeting nations that maintain trade ties with Russia.

On Wednesday, Trump announced plans to increase tariffs on Indian imports to 50% by the end of August, accusing India of supporting Moscow’s efforts in the Ukraine conflict by purchasing Russian oil.

During a White House press briefing later that day, when asked about extending similar tariffs to China, Trump responded, “Could happen. Depends on how we do.”

Addressing the issue of other countries buying Russian energy, he warned that further tariffs are forthcoming. “You’re going to see a lot more. You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions,” Trump stated.

New Delhi and Beijing, two of the world’s largest Russian oil importers, have both vowed to protect their economic interests despite the looming tariffs.

“India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests,” the Indian Foreign Ministry declared in a Wednesday statement.

Meanwhile, China committed last week to “ensure its energy supply” through means that safeguard its interests, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry adding, “Tariff wars have no winners.”

Currently, US tariffs on Chinese goods remain at 30%, held temporarily after a significant trade confrontation earlier this year.

Back in April, Trump initiated a trade war against Beijing, driving US tariffs up to a cumulative 145% and provoking Chinese retaliatory tariffs totaling 125%. The two powers reached a temporary trade ceasefire in May, though the truce is due to expire next Tuesday.

During trade discussions in Sweden last week, both the US and China agreed to pursue an extension of the tariff truce but failed to secure a final deal.

MENAFN07082025000045017169ID1109897304

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search