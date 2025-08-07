403
Gaza Genocide: Israel’s Starvation Tactics Kill Another Palestinian Infant
(MENAFN) A tragic loss unfolded on Thursday as a Palestinian infant succumbed to severe malnutrition, a direct consequence of Israel’s ongoing starvation tactics in the Gaza Strip, medical officials report.
According to a medical source cited by media, 16-month-old Mohammed Zakaria Asfour passed away at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis due to complications stemming from extreme hunger. This comes amid a critical shortage of food and medical supplies caused by the Israeli blockade.
Activists circulated harrowing videos on social media revealing Mohammed’s emaciated frame, with his bones visibly protruding.
Data from Gaza’s Health Ministry reveals that since October 2023, at least 193 individuals—including 96 children—have died from starvation and malnutrition within the Gaza Strip, directly linked to Israel’s tightening siege.
The Israeli blockade on Gaza, ongoing for 18 years, was intensified this March when all border crossings were closed, effectively cutting off humanitarian aid and exacerbating the suffering of the 2.4 million residents.
The Government Media Office of Gaza reported that from July 27, Israel permitted the entry of only 843 aid trucks—a stark contrast to the 6,000 trucks needed daily to sustain the population for just 10 days.
Israel is under increasing international condemnation for its devastating military campaign in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of over 61,000 people since October 2023. The offensive has shattered the region’s infrastructure and pushed the enclave to the brink of famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing military actions in the Gaza Strip.
