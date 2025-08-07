Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korea states online regulations will treat US businesses equally to local firms

S. Korea states online regulations will treat US businesses equally to local firms


2025-08-07 04:40:54
(MENAFN) South Korea announced Thursday that proposed regulations governing online platforms will apply equally to American companies and local businesses, according to reports.

This statement came from the country’s Fair Trade Commission (FTC) as a response to an inquiry from the US House of Representatives. The FTC confirmed that it has formally communicated its position to the US House Judiciary Committee.

“The current enforcement of the law, as well as future legislative discussions, will be conducted without discrimination between domestic and foreign companies, applying the same legal principles and standards to all,” the FTC said in an official release.

The commission added that the legislation is still being reviewed and will undergo further parliamentary debate before finalization.

Last month, the House committee had requested detailed information on the proposed online platform regulations and their potential effects on US businesses.

The issue arises amid broader trade discussions, with Washington raising concerns over several non-tariff barriers in South Korea, including these digital platform rules and an ongoing ban on American beef imports from cattle aged 30 months or older.

MENAFN07082025000045017281ID1109897256

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search