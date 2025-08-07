Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh’s interim government plans to reshape its foreign policy

2025-08-07 04:37:51
(MENAFN) One year after the conclusion of Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year leadership, Bangladesh’s temporary administration—now headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus—has begun reshaping its international relations with a more balanced and cautious approach, as noted in various analyses.

“I see the interim government’s foreign policy as one of rebalancing,” stated a senior consultant specializing in Myanmar and Bangladesh affairs.

During Hasina’s administration, Bangladesh leaned heavily toward India, while its ties with the United States weakened, largely attributed to growing international criticism over human rights issues. That close alignment with New Delhi also restricted Bangladesh’s engagement with China and left its relationship with Pakistan mostly inactive.

“However, India seems to have decided not to normalize relations with the interim government,” the consultant noted. “This has had the effect of encouraging Bangladesh to work more closely with India's traditional rivals, China and Pakistan, than might otherwise have been the case.”

A professor and deputy director at a Chinese university’s South Asian studies center supported this interpretation, saying, “Clearly, the caretaker government of Bangladesh has undertaken a substantial recalibration of its foreign policy, the most significant of which is moving away from its erstwhile approach of unwavering proximity to India.”

Nonetheless, not all experts see the changes as dramatic. One academic affiliated with a humanitarian research institute in Australia suggested that the current direction shows more signs of continuity than drastic change.

