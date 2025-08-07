403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bangladesh’s interim government plans to reshape its foreign policy
(MENAFN) One year after the conclusion of Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year leadership, Bangladesh’s temporary administration—now headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus—has begun reshaping its international relations with a more balanced and cautious approach, as noted in various analyses.
“I see the interim government’s foreign policy as one of rebalancing,” stated a senior consultant specializing in Myanmar and Bangladesh affairs.
During Hasina’s administration, Bangladesh leaned heavily toward India, while its ties with the United States weakened, largely attributed to growing international criticism over human rights issues. That close alignment with New Delhi also restricted Bangladesh’s engagement with China and left its relationship with Pakistan mostly inactive.
“However, India seems to have decided not to normalize relations with the interim government,” the consultant noted. “This has had the effect of encouraging Bangladesh to work more closely with India's traditional rivals, China and Pakistan, than might otherwise have been the case.”
A professor and deputy director at a Chinese university’s South Asian studies center supported this interpretation, saying, “Clearly, the caretaker government of Bangladesh has undertaken a substantial recalibration of its foreign policy, the most significant of which is moving away from its erstwhile approach of unwavering proximity to India.”
Nonetheless, not all experts see the changes as dramatic. One academic affiliated with a humanitarian research institute in Australia suggested that the current direction shows more signs of continuity than drastic change.
“I see the interim government’s foreign policy as one of rebalancing,” stated a senior consultant specializing in Myanmar and Bangladesh affairs.
During Hasina’s administration, Bangladesh leaned heavily toward India, while its ties with the United States weakened, largely attributed to growing international criticism over human rights issues. That close alignment with New Delhi also restricted Bangladesh’s engagement with China and left its relationship with Pakistan mostly inactive.
“However, India seems to have decided not to normalize relations with the interim government,” the consultant noted. “This has had the effect of encouraging Bangladesh to work more closely with India's traditional rivals, China and Pakistan, than might otherwise have been the case.”
A professor and deputy director at a Chinese university’s South Asian studies center supported this interpretation, saying, “Clearly, the caretaker government of Bangladesh has undertaken a substantial recalibration of its foreign policy, the most significant of which is moving away from its erstwhile approach of unwavering proximity to India.”
Nonetheless, not all experts see the changes as dramatic. One academic affiliated with a humanitarian research institute in Australia suggested that the current direction shows more signs of continuity than drastic change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment