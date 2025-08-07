403
US raises tariffs on India with fifty per cent over Russia oil trade
(MENAFN) The United States has announced an extra 25% tariff on imports from India, citing the country’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil. This new measure will raise the total tariff rate on Indian goods to 50%, further straining trade relations between the two nations.
President Donald Trump had earlier accused India of “financing” the conflict in Ukraine through its continued oil trade with Russia, and pledged to increase penalties related to both defense and commercial ties with Moscow. This latest decision follows a previous 25% tariff imposed just a week earlier.
“I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” Trump declared in an executive order released by the White House on Wednesday.
The order outlines that the new tariffs will be enforced 21 days after its publication, taking effect toward the end of August.
India’s Foreign Ministry strongly criticized the decision, describing it as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” The ministry emphasized that its trade with Russia is driven by “market factors” and is essential for maintaining energy security. The statement also asserted that India “will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”
Trump also voiced harsh criticism last week regarding India’s economic relationship with Moscow. “Moscow and New Delhi can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” he posted on Truth Social, adding that the U.S. conducts “very little business with India.” He further labeled India’s tariffs on foreign goods as “too high,” despite India being the tenth-largest trade partner of the United States.
