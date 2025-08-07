403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICRC Moves Multiple Nations’ Citizens from Gaza
(MENAFN) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced on Wednesday that it has once again assisted in relocating citizens from multiple countries within the Gaza Strip to the Kerem Shalom crossing, situated east of Rafah in the southern coastal region. This transfer enables them to continue their journeys back to their home nations.
According to an ICRC press release, "at the request of the consular services of several countries, the ICRC facilitated the transfer of their nationals and their family members to the Kerem Shalom crossing point, where they were received by consular staff to continue their travel to their countries."
The group moved this time comprised both third-country nationals and members of highly vulnerable families requiring care and support from relatives abroad. The statement did not disclose which countries were involved, but noted this marked the fifth occasion since March that the ICRC has arranged similar civilian transfers.
Responsibility for initiating travel arrangements for these individuals from Gaza lies with the countries where their families reside, coordinating with "the competent authorities," who grant the necessary travel permits, the statement emphasized.
The ICRC clarified its limited role, stating, "When carrying out such activities, the ICRC's role is limited to facilitation only and does not extend beyond ensuring safe travel within the Gaza Strip."
According to an ICRC press release, "at the request of the consular services of several countries, the ICRC facilitated the transfer of their nationals and their family members to the Kerem Shalom crossing point, where they were received by consular staff to continue their travel to their countries."
The group moved this time comprised both third-country nationals and members of highly vulnerable families requiring care and support from relatives abroad. The statement did not disclose which countries were involved, but noted this marked the fifth occasion since March that the ICRC has arranged similar civilian transfers.
Responsibility for initiating travel arrangements for these individuals from Gaza lies with the countries where their families reside, coordinating with "the competent authorities," who grant the necessary travel permits, the statement emphasized.
The ICRC clarified its limited role, stating, "When carrying out such activities, the ICRC's role is limited to facilitation only and does not extend beyond ensuring safe travel within the Gaza Strip."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment