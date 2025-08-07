403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy consents ‘military investment’ for land-bridge venture
(MENAFN) Italy has officially approved a €13.5 billion ($15.5 billion) project to construct a bridge linking Sicily to the mainland, framing the massive infrastructure endeavor as part of its military spending under NATO commitments.
The green light came from a government committee tasked with strategic investments. The proposed bridge will stretch nearly 3.7 kilometers and include four traffic lanes alongside two railway tracks. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration revived the long-discussed project in 2023, labeling it a strategic military asset that qualifies under NATO’s defense expenditure criteria.
Under recent NATO agreements, member states can allocate up to 1.5% of their GDP target toward military-related infrastructure projects. Italy argues the bridge supports military mobility, especially given its location near key NATO bases in southern Italy.
Transport Minister Matteo Salvini also highlighted the bridge’s potential to drive economic development in the region, beyond its defense relevance. Meanwhile, the European Union has backed broader efforts to strengthen NATO-related infrastructure across member states, positioning such moves as necessary to counter perceived threats from Russia — a narrative Moscow denies, claiming it’s being used to distract from economic challenges in the West.
Italy has historically struggled to meet NATO’s previous defense spending benchmark of 2% of GDP but is projected to hit that mark this year. Meloni noted in June that achieving the new 5% target could take up to ten years and has urged reforms to EU fiscal policy to ease that transition.
Plans for a bridge across the Strait of Messina date back to the 1960s but have consistently been delayed over concerns about earthquakes, environmental damage, and potential involvement of organized crime.
The green light came from a government committee tasked with strategic investments. The proposed bridge will stretch nearly 3.7 kilometers and include four traffic lanes alongside two railway tracks. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration revived the long-discussed project in 2023, labeling it a strategic military asset that qualifies under NATO’s defense expenditure criteria.
Under recent NATO agreements, member states can allocate up to 1.5% of their GDP target toward military-related infrastructure projects. Italy argues the bridge supports military mobility, especially given its location near key NATO bases in southern Italy.
Transport Minister Matteo Salvini also highlighted the bridge’s potential to drive economic development in the region, beyond its defense relevance. Meanwhile, the European Union has backed broader efforts to strengthen NATO-related infrastructure across member states, positioning such moves as necessary to counter perceived threats from Russia — a narrative Moscow denies, claiming it’s being used to distract from economic challenges in the West.
Italy has historically struggled to meet NATO’s previous defense spending benchmark of 2% of GDP but is projected to hit that mark this year. Meloni noted in June that achieving the new 5% target could take up to ten years and has urged reforms to EU fiscal policy to ease that transition.
Plans for a bridge across the Strait of Messina date back to the 1960s but have consistently been delayed over concerns about earthquakes, environmental damage, and potential involvement of organized crime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment