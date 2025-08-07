Qatar Set To Face Bahrain And Russia Ahead Of Asian World Cup Play-Offs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of their final preparations for the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian play-offs in October, Qatar will host friendly matches against Bahrain and Russia next month, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced yesterday.

The reigning Asian champions will take on Arabian Gulf Cup winners Bahrain on September 3 at Al Thumama Stadium, followed by a clash with Russia on September 7 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. These matches will serve as the final tune-up for Julen Lopetegui's side ahead of the decisive fourth round of the Asian qualifiers, co-hosted by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar have been drawn in Group A for the World Cup play-offs and will host Oman on October 8 and the United Arab Emirates on October 14 at Doha's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

A total of six teams are competing for just two direct spots in the next stage of the qualifiers. Group B features Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Indonesia.

Only the group winners will advance automatically to the next round. The runners-up from both groups will contest a two-legged playoff on November 13 and 18, with the winner earning a place in the FIFA Playoff Tournament – the final global qualifying event for the 2026 World Cup.

Having debuted in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as hosts, Qatar are now aiming to qualify on merit for the first time. Their preparations under Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui have intensified, including a recent training camp in Austria.

The camp saw the surprise return of veteran forward Hassan Al-Haydos, who came out of international retirement. Another key inclusion in the preliminary squad was Al Sadd midfielder Guilherme Torres, receiving his first-ever call-up for Qatar.

Lopetegui, who replaced Luis Garcia earlier this year, led the team to a win over Iran before a narrow loss to Uzbekistan in the third round.

Qatar's upcoming friendlies will give coach Lopetegui a crucial chance to test his squad and make final changes before the decisive qualifiers in October.