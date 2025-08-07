Final Round Of TN Engineering Counselling Underway
According to officials from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), the third round will cater to students who secured cut-off marks ranging from 143 to 77.55.
A total of 1,05,528 general category students are eligible to take part in this final phase.
Alongside them, government school students availing the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation will also participate, as per the rank list and cut-off marks.
Students from both categories can fill in their choices for preferred engineering colleges and courses until August 9.
Tentative allotments will be released on August 10, and candidates are required to confirm their allotments by the same date.
The final provisional allotment results for the third round will be published on August 12.
"Students who wish to opt for upward movement in their choices can approach the TNEA Facilitation Centres directly," a senior DoTE official said.
Meanwhile, single-round counselling for vocational stream students is scheduled from August 14 to 16. Candidates in this category with cut-off marks between 200 and 80 are eligible, with around 2,342 students expected to participate.
The final provisional allotment list for general category students who took part in the second round of counselling will be published on August 7.
Additionally, online supplementary counselling for students who missed all three general rounds will be conducted from August 21 to 23. Supplementary counselling for candidates from the Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories will take place from August 25 to 26.
This will mark the conclusion of the TNEA 2025 counselling process.
Sources from the Centre for Academic Courses at Anna University have indicated that classes for students admitted to the university and its constituent colleges are tentatively scheduled to begin on August 11.
Affiliated engineering colleges under Anna University are expected to commence classes on August 18. All institutions will conduct a student induction programme ahead of the official start of classes.
