Gujarat Govt Rolls Out Rs 1.5 Crore Financial Assistance To Upgrade Grant-In-Aid Schools

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced Rs 1.5 crore financial assistance to upgrade infrastructure in grant-in-aid secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

This decision, under the banner of Mission School of Excellence 2.0 and aligning with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, marks a major step towards ensuring holistic educational access and equity, especially in rural and tribal regions.

Under the new scheme, the state government will provide one-time financial assistance ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, based on student enrolment in eligible schools.

The support will be extended in an 80:20 cost-sharing model. The government will bear 80 per cent of the expenses while the school's management board will contribute to the remaining 20 per cent.

The financial assistance is aimed at creating missing infrastructure and improving the learning environment through the construction of new classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer labs, vocational training rooms, girls' rooms, drinking water facilities, toilet blocks (including for differently-abled students), compound walls, painting and major repairs. The goal is to bring grant-in-aid institutions on par with government schools in terms of quality infrastructure.

The scheme will be implemented from the academic year 2025–26 for five years, and schools must submit their proposals in the prescribed format to the District Education Officer by September 30, 2025.

Aimed at reducing the financial burden on school managements while enhancing student-friendly infrastructure, this initiative is a direct response to the long-pending demands from the Federation of Grant-in-Aid School Managements.

By bridging critical infrastructural gaps, the government hopes to not only uplift the academic experience of students but also boost enrolment and retention rates in secondary and higher secondary education. The scheme particularly targets rural and tribal areas, where many schools are struggling with outdated or insufficient facilities.

CM Patel's announcement reflects a broader state commitment to quality education for all and aims to ensure that no student is deprived of a conducive learning environment due to a lack of infrastructure.

State Education Minister Kuber Dindor will oversee the execution of the initiative, which forms a key part of the state's ongoing educational transformation.

A formal resolution has been issued by the Department of Education, setting the groundwork for one of the most comprehensive infrastructural investments in Gujarat's school education system in recent years.