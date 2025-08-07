Oman Arab Bank Launches: Low-Cost Remittances To Over 50 Countries

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is proud to its enhanced international money transfer service, designed to make sending funds to loved ones abroad more affordable, accessible, and secure than ever before. The service is simply known as iSend.

Available through the OAB Mobile App, iSend empowers customers to transfer money to over 50 countries at highly competitive exchange rates and with fees starting from just OMR 1. This innovative remittance platform combines affordability with reliability, aiming to give customers greater value for their hard-earned money.

‏Mr. Juma Al Fulaiti‏, Deputy Head of Retail Banking at OAB, said,“At Oman Arab Bank, we understand how important it is for our customers-especially expatriates-to support their families back home. With iSend, we're offering a secure, seamless, and cost-effective remittance experience that reflects our continued commitment to customer-first innovation.”

iSend not only offers the lowest transfer fees and best FX rates in the market, but also provides 24/7 accessibility through the OAB Mobile App. This ensures customers can initiate transfers any time, from anywhere in the world, with just a few taps on their mobile devices. The platform also puts security at the forefront, with robust digital safeguards and real-time tracking for peace of mind on every transaction.

With Oman's vibrant expatriate community and the growing demand for reliable digital banking services, iSend is the go-to solution for cross-border money transfers. Customers can download the OAB Mobile App today to explore iSend, relishing with ease the convenience of digital remittances.