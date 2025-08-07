403
Trump states ‘great progress made’ at Putin-Witkoff meeting
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has called the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff “highly productive,” stating that significant progress was made during the three-hour discussion. Posting on Truth Social shortly after the talks concluded, Trump said both sides are committed to working toward an end to the Ukraine conflict “in the days and weeks to come.”
Although he did not provide specifics, Trump mentioned that he had briefed several European allies on the outcome, emphasizing that there is a shared consensus that the war must be brought to a close.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that the talks involved an exchange of “signals” related to the Ukraine issue, indicating that both sides conveyed and received messages. Putin’s economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, also expressed optimism, posting on X that positive momentum is building and that “positive forces will prevail.”
Trump, who has recently shown frustration over the slow progress in securing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, has pressed Moscow to agree to a resolution soon. He has also warned of imposing secondary tariffs—up to 100%—on countries that continue trading with Russia if no deal is reached.
Just before commenting on the meeting, Trump announced a 50% tariff on Indian imports, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. The Indian government has condemned the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”
