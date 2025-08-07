Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Landslide Leaves Two Dead, Five Missing

China Landslide Leaves Two Dead, Five Missing


2025-08-07 02:15:09
(MENAFN) A deadly landslide triggered by intense rainfall has struck southern China’s Guangdong province, leaving at least two dead and five unaccounted for, according to state media reports on Thursday.

The disaster unfolded Wednesday in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, as confirmed by local officials and reported by media.

Rescue teams have successfully extracted nine individuals from the wreckage, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Efforts continue as search and rescue operations persist in locating those still missing.

In response to the relentless downpour, authorities have evacuated over 75,000 residents across Guangdong province.

This tragic event follows last month’s severe flooding in northern Beijing, which claimed 44 lives.

MENAFN07082025000045017169ID1109896633

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search