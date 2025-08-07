403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Landslide Leaves Two Dead, Five Missing
(MENAFN) A deadly landslide triggered by intense rainfall has struck southern China’s Guangdong province, leaving at least two dead and five unaccounted for, according to state media reports on Thursday.
The disaster unfolded Wednesday in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, as confirmed by local officials and reported by media.
Rescue teams have successfully extracted nine individuals from the wreckage, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.
Efforts continue as search and rescue operations persist in locating those still missing.
In response to the relentless downpour, authorities have evacuated over 75,000 residents across Guangdong province.
This tragic event follows last month’s severe flooding in northern Beijing, which claimed 44 lives.
The disaster unfolded Wednesday in Guangzhou, the provincial capital, as confirmed by local officials and reported by media.
Rescue teams have successfully extracted nine individuals from the wreckage, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.
Efforts continue as search and rescue operations persist in locating those still missing.
In response to the relentless downpour, authorities have evacuated over 75,000 residents across Guangdong province.
This tragic event follows last month’s severe flooding in northern Beijing, which claimed 44 lives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment