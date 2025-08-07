Zabeel Feed Returns As Premier Sponsor Of Abu Dhabi International Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition 2025

Abu Dhabi, 6 August, 2025: Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025, the leading event of its kind in the region dedicated to heritage, sustainability, and innovation in animal care, has announced that Zabeel Feed will return as a Premier Sponsor for the 22nd edition of the exhibition, marking the company's second consecutive year of sponsorship.

ADIHEX is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, and is organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers' Club. The event runs from August 30 to September 7, and will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The participation of Zabeel Feed, a premier name in high performance animal nutrition, reflects the company's commitment to expanding its footprint across industries. Through its Zabeel Pets division, the brand now caters to a broad audience, offering premium nutrition and accessories for pets. This diversification reinforces the company's mission to become a one-stop shop for all animal needs, from performance feeds for horses and camels to everyday essentials for domestic pets.

Saad Al Hasani, Director of ADIHEX, said: “Zabeel Feed's return as a Premier Sponsor underscores the strength and enduring appeal of ADIHEX. The continued partnership reflects our shared commitment to promoting innovation and sustainability, alongside the celebration of the region's rich heritage and traditions. We look forward to delivering an even greater experience for our visitors at ADIHEX 2025.”

Ali Al Ali, Board Member and CEO of Zabeel Feed, said: “ADIHEX is the preeminent event of this kind in the region. It is an important showcase for our range, especially as we begin an exciting new era with the launch of Zabeel Pets.”

Zabeel Feed's presence at ADIHEX 2025 will feature immersive experiences, product showcases, and expert insights. The move highlights the company's dedication to quality, science, and the evolving needs of animal owners across the UAE and beyond.

The 22nd edition of ADIHEX will feature participation from a broad selection of brands and companies, along with local and international organisations. All of those involved specialise in hunting, equestrianism, traditional crafts, and the preservation of environmental and cultural heritage.

Organisers are gearing up to deliver the largest event in the exhibition's history, with ADIHEX 2025 set to deliver a diverse programme including falconry auctions, camel racing, and equestrian shows. Attracting enthusiasts, exhibitors, and experts from around the world, ADIHEX will deliver a rich cultural experience that showcases the region's traditions and the enduring appeal of its heritage.

