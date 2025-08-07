VFS Global Rolls Out South Africa Passport Renewal Services In Dubai

Applicants no longer need to visit the Consulate General in Dubai to submit their passport renewal requests. They can now submit their applications at the VFS Global centre in Dubai or at the Embassy of South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

said,“We are excited to be offering passport renewal services for South African nationals living in the UAE. We thank the Department of Home Affairs for their steadfast faith in our services over the last 15 years that we have worked with them across the globe. We are confident that applicants will enjoy an enhanced customer experience when they visit us at the world's largest centre here in Dubai.”

To apply for consular passport services, begin by visiting , selecting“Apply for Consular services → Passport,” and booking an appointment slot. Next, prepare all required documents according to the checklist provided online. On the scheduled date and time, visit the VFS Global centre to submit documents and complete biometric enrollment. The applicable fees must be paid at the centre during the appointment. After submission, you can track the progress of your application online using the application reference number. Please note that passports are processed in South Africa and returned to the VFS Global office in Dubai.

Applicants are urged to apply at least 12 months before their current passport expires and are advised against making firm travel plans until the new passport is in hand. The Department of Home Affairs advises a minimum of 8-to-10-week processing from the date the of submitting the application at the VFS Global centre.

Applicants can also choose from a range of optional services for enhanced convenience, including Premium Lounge services for end-to-end guidance in a plush ambience, professional form filling assistance, Photocopy and printing services, SMS/email status alerts throughout the process, and Prime Time for document submission outside of business hours. These services are completely optional and come at an extra charge. Choosing these services has no bearing on the timeline or outcome of the applications.

Currently, VFS Global offers passport renewal services on behalf of the Department of Home Affairs through a network of eight centres in four countries and offers South Africa visa services through a network of 47 Visa Application Centres in 19 countries.