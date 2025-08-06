Bollinger Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: BINI) Drives Commercial EV Leadership With Bold Rebrand, Market Clarity



Mullen Automotive recently brought all of its EV products and brands together under one strong and unified identity - Bollinger Innovations.

The pivot to one commercial EV brand comes amid mounting demand for electrification in delivery, logistics and municipal vehicle fleets.

The company's new identity is also trading under new Nasdaq stock symbol NASDAQ: BINI. The company's move under one brand clarifies market positioning, creating cohesion across product lines ready to service the commercial vehicle industry.

Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) , formerly known as Mullen Automotive, has completed a major corporate transformation, officially rebranding and switching its NASDAQ ticker from MULN to BINI ( ). The updated identity aligns the company's commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) offerings, including its Class 1 cargo van and Class 3 and 4 cab chassis trucks, under the unified Bollinger brand and emphasizes its commitment to serving the U.S. commercial mobility market with domestically manufactured EVs.

Bollinger Innovations is building the next-generation commercial EVs in Tunica, Mississippi, offering California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified models: the Urban Delivery ONE EV cargo van (Class 1), the Urban Utility THREE EV cab chassis truck (Class 3) and the Bollinger B4 all-electric...

