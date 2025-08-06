Avidxchange Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|110,570
|$
|105,132
|$
|218,512
|$
|210,730
|Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense)
|30,949
|30,426
|61,738
|60,759
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|23,068
|19,956
|45,579
|39,697
|Research and development
|26,975
|25,008
|52,357
|50,912
|General and administrative
|33,510
|22,635
|62,458
|46,895
|Impairment and write-off of intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|162
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,479
|9,208
|17,148
|18,515
|Total operating expenses
|92,032
|76,807
|177,542
|156,181
|Loss from operations
|(12,411
|)
|(2,101
|)
|(20,768
|)
|(6,210
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income
|4,480
|5,979
|8,621
|12,541
|Interest expense
|(2,010
|)
|(3,323
|)
|(4,016
|)
|(6,660
|)
|Other income
|2,470
|2,656
|4,605
|5,881
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(9,941
|)
|555
|(16,163
|)
|(329
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(477
|)
|119
|612
|244
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(9,464
|)
|$
|436
|$
|(16,775
|)
|$
|(573
|)
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|Basic
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.00
|Diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|Basic
|206,933,045
|207,025,967
|205,982,206
|205,961,720
|Diluted
|206,933,045
|210,370,559
|205,982,206
|205,961,720
| AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| As of
June 30,
| As of
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|335,773
|$
|355,637
|Restricted funds held for customers
|1,148,195
|1,250,346
|Marketable securities
|71,461
|33,663
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,362 and $4,279, respectively
|50,988
|51,671
|Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $2,024 and $1,644 respectively
|18,035
|14,080
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15,503
|15,317
|Total current assets
|1,639,955
|1,720,714
|Property and equipment, net
|96,632
|97,592
|Deferred customer origination costs, net
|29,005
|28,119
|Goodwill
|165,921
|165,921
|Intangible assets, net
|65,235
|71,068
|Other noncurrent assets and deposits
|7,087
|6,297
|Total assets
|$
|2,003,835
|$
|2,089,711
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|20,482
|$
|15,494
|Accrued expenses
|45,094
|46,849
|Payment service obligations
|1,148,195
|1,250,346
|Deferred revenue
|12,747
|13,967
|Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases
|36
|103
|Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases
|663
|1,207
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|4,800
|4,800
|Total current liabilities
|1,232,017
|1,332,766
|Long-term liabilities
|Deferred revenue, less current portion
|10,640
|11,856
|Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities
|63,342
|63,025
|Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities
|1,655
|1,969
|Long-term debt
|4,300
|4,300
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,331
|3,962
|Total liabilities
|1,316,285
|1,417,878
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 207,695,309 and 204,335,860 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|208
|204
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,718,132
|1,685,644
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,030,790
|)
|(1,014,015
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|687,550
|671,833
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,003,835
|$
|2,089,711
| AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(16,775
|)
|$
|(573
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|17,148
|18,515
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|190
|212
|Provision for credit losses
|1,976
|1,481
|Stock-based compensation
|29,571
|23,278
|Accrued interest
|638
|822
|Impairment and write-off on intangible assets
|-
|162
|Loss on write-off of fixed assets
|3
|-
|Gain on lease buyout
|(172
|)
|-
|Accretion of investments held to maturity
|(629
|)
|(2,209
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|247
|178
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|184
|(3,652
|)
|Accrued interest on investments
|43
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(186
|)
|(2,481
|)
|Other noncurrent assets
|(980
|)
|(839
|)
|Deferred customer origination costs
|(887
|)
|(142
|)
|Accounts payable
|4,988
|(1,378
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(2,436
|)
|(2,735
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(1,631
|)
|(11,388
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(686
|)
|(323
|)
|Total adjustments
|47,381
|19,501
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|30,606
|18,928
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of marketable securities held to maturity
|(65,329
|)
|(98,996
|)
|Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities held to maturity
|28,117
|55,996
|Purchases of equipment
|(1,324
|)
|(1,100
|)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(9,034
|)
|(8,087
|)
|Supplier advances, net
|(5,431
|)
|(4,092
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(53,001
|)
|(56,279
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repayments of long-term debt
|-
|(813
|)
|Principal payments on finance leases
|(81
|)
|(150
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|1,474
|5,393
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP
|1,447
|1,220
|Remittance of taxes upon vesting of restricted stock units
|(209
|)
|-
|Payment of acquisition-related liability
|(100
|)
|(100
|)
|Payment service obligations
|(102,151
|)
|(385,201
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(99,620
|)
|(379,651
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers
|(122,015
|)
|(417,002
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year
|1,605,983
|1,985,630
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of period
|$
|1,483,968
|$
|1,568,628
|Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities
|Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|-
|$
|19
|Interest paid on notes payable
|-
|2,673
|Interest paid on finance leases
|3,000
|2,954
|Cash paid for income taxes
|369
|254
| AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Reconciliation of Revenue to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Total revenues
|$
|110,570
|$
|105,132
|$
|218,512
|$
|210,730
|Expenses:
|Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense)
|(30,949
|)
|(30,426
|)
|(61,738
|)
|(60,759
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|(5,977
|)
|(6,034
|)
|(12,106
|)
|(12,098
|)
|GAAP Gross profit
|$
|73,644
|$
|68,672
|$
|144,668
|$
|137,873
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,996
|1,625
|3,980
|2,857
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|5,977
|6,034
|12,106
|12,098
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|81,617
|$
|76,331
|$
|160,754
|$
|152,828
|GAAP Gross margin
|66.6
|%
|65.3
|%
|66.2
|%
|65.4
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|73.8
|%
|72.6
|%
|73.6
|%
|72.5
|%
| AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), including per share amounts
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(9,464
|)
|$
|436
|$
|(16,775
|)
|$
|(573
|)
|Exclude: Provision for income taxes
|(477
|)
|119
|612
|244
|Income (loss) before taxes
|(9,941
|)
|555
|(16,163
|)
|(329
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|2,859
|3,414
|5,744
|6,827
|Impairment and write-off of intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|162
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,085
|12,319
|29,571
|23,278
|Transaction and acquisition-related costs(1)
|6,449
|-
|8,445
|-
|Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations(2)
|(195
|)
|(1,976
|)
|528
|(630
|)
|Total net adjustments
|24,198
|13,757
|44,288
|29,637
|Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes
|14,257
|14,312
|28,125
|29,308
|Non-GAAP income tax expense(2)
|3,550
|3,564
|7,003
|7,298
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|10,707
|$
|10,748
|$
|21,122
|$
|22,010
|Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|206,933,045
|207,025,967
|205,982,206
|205,961,720
|Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|207,348,652
|209,896,829
|205,982,206
|205,961,720
|GAAP Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.00
|Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.11
|Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.11
|GAAP income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.00
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Impairment and write-off of intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.07
|0.06
|0.14
|0.11
|Transaction and acquisition-related costs
|0.03
|-
|0.04
|-
|Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations(1)
|-
|(0.01
|)
|-
|-
|Provision for income taxes
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.11
| AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands)
|Net loss
|$
|(9,464
|)
|$
|436
|$
|(16,775
|)
|$
|(573
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,479
|9,208
|17,148
|18,515
|Impairment and write-off of intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|162
|Interest income
|(4,480
|)
|(5,979
|)
|(8,621
|)
|(12,541
|)
|Interest expense
|2,010
|3,323
|4,016
|6,660
|Provision for income taxes
|(477
|)
|119
|612
|244
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,085
|12,319
|29,571
|23,278
|Transaction and acquisition-related costs(1)
|6,449
|-
|8,445
|-
|Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations(2)
|(195
|)
|(1,976
|)
|528
|(630
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|17,407
|$
|17,450
|$
|34,924
|$
|35,115
|(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, this amount consists of transaction and deal costs incurred in connection with the proposed plan of merger announced on May 6, 2025 described in our unaudited consolidated financial statements.
|(2) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, this amount includes a $172 gain on lease buyout. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, this amount was primarily comprised of an insurance recovery of $2,110 for costs incurred in response to the cybersecurity incident that was detected in April 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, this amount includes $618 in restructuring costs and a $172 gain on lease buyout. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 this amount includes $1,157 of severance costs and a net benefit of $1,808 of response costs incurred in connection with the cybersecurity incident.
|(3) Non-GAAP income tax expense is based on the Company's blended tax rate of 24.9% in periods the Company has Non-GAAP income before tax. In periods the Company is in a non-GAAP loss position, tax expense is based on GAAP tax expense.
