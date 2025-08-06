New Sci-Fi Novel 'Echo' By Ex Katsaros Challenges Galactic Authority And Redefines Memory

A bold and deeply philosophical debut, Echo, by emerging author Ex Katsaros , has officially launched, captivating science fiction readers with a resonant tale of survival, memory, and galactic rebellion.

In Echo, readers are transported to a universe where civilizations are erased not by war but by silence. The novel follows the journey of Echo, the last of the Iridians, whose people once communicated through cosmic vibrations, and whose knowledge threatens the authoritarian grip of a secretive group known as the Eradicators.

Onboard a weathered freighter named the Starseeker, Echo is escorted by Marshal Shain Combe until the lines between captor and protector blur. What begins as a mission of containment becomes a revelation of galactic conspiracy, as Shain uncovers the truth behind the Iridian extinction and the sinister ambitions of the Eradicators.

“I wanted to explore what it means to preserve truth in a universe determined to forget,” said author Ex Katsaros.“Echo is a meditation on cultural memory, science, and the responsibility we hold in safeguarding the stories that define us.”

A scientist by training, with degrees in biochemistry, neurobiology, and abnormal psychology, Katsaros blends speculative science with emotional depth, crafting a story as intellectually stimulating as it is narratively gripping. Echo's ability to 'hear' the cosmic vibrations speaks to a profound theme of interconnection a truth the Eradicators seek to destroy.

Echo has already been praised for its innovative world-building, rich characterization, and timely allegories. The book is now available in both print and digital formats via major retailers and online platforms.

For interviews, review copies, or event appearances, contact: ...