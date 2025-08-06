Zornitza Stefanova, Founder And CEO Of BSPK, Latest Forbes Feature Explores How Clienteling Is Redefining Retail CRM And Agentic Commerce

MENAFN - GetNews)



Published on Forbes Tech Council, the new article sheds light on the shift from traditional CRM to personalized, relationship-driven commerce at scale

Zornitza Stefanova, founder and CEO of BSPK, has been featured in Forbes Tech Council with a compelling new article titled“Beyond CRM: How Clienteling Builds Personal Relationships At Scale” . In this thought leadership piece, Zornitza outlines how traditional CRM systems are being overtaken by clienteling platforms that empower retail teams to create more human and emotionally intelligent connections with customers at scale.

The article is more than a commentary-it's a rallying call for brands to embrace Agentic Commerce, Unified Commerce, and next-generation Retail CRM solutions that prioritize valued client relationships over transactional engagement.

The Rise of Clienteling in Modern Retail

Zornitza's Forbes article defines clienteling not as a replacement to CRM, but as a sophisticated evolution of it-one that acknowledges the growing consumer demand for personal relevance, authentic connection, and hyper-tailored service across all touchpoints.

“Clienteling is about empowering sales teams with the tools to act as agents on behalf of the customer, not just the brand,” Zornitza writes.“It's a shift from collecting data to creating value.”

Key insights from the article include:



The limitations of conventional CRM systems in building long-term loyalty

How personalization is no longer a“nice to have,” but a competitive necessity

Why scalable 1:1 engagement is the future of luxury and premium retail The role of real-time behavioral data in enabling human-centric commerce

Agentic Commerce: Putting Control in the Hands of the Consumer

This shift aligns with the emerging concept of Agentic Commerc , where consumers take an active role in their purchasing journeys. Rather than being passive recipients of marketing, customers are now agents-empowered to define, direct, and co-create their retail experiences.

BSPK's clienteling platform is purpose-built for this new paradigm. Sales associates are no longer“brand pushers”-they become trusted advisors who:

Understand individual client preferences and context.

Act in the client's best interests.

Deliver service experiences that are consistent, seamless, and data-enriched.

Operate seamlessly across digital and physical channels.

Agentic Commerce redefines retail by blurring the lines between personal shopping, digital concierge, and long-term brand advocacy.

Unified Commerce: Bridging Online and Offline Journeys

The foundation of successful clienteling lies in Unified Commerc -the seamless integration of all retail channels into a single customer-centric platform.

Zornitza emphasizes in her Forbes article that without unified systems, true personalization is impossible. Retailers must break down operational silos and invest in infrastructure that supports:



Centralized customer profiles

Real-time inventory visibility

Integrated client communication tools Data-driven performance insights

When a brand can recognize and respond to a customer's needs across every channel-from in-store to mobile, from SMS to social-it creates a continuity that builds trust and drives conversion.

The Evolution of Retail CRM

Traditional CRM platforms were designed for lead tracking, pipeline management, and static segmentation. But as Zornitza argues, today's shoppers expect more than automation-they want relationship intelligence.

In her article, she describes the future of CRM as one that is:



Conversational – Enabling real-time, two-way interactions

Contextual – Capturing intent, behavior, and sentiment Client-first – Optimized to serve individual customers, not internal KPIs

BSPK's Retail CR is uniquely designed for retailers who want to go beyond dashboards and deliver personalization at scale, not just measure it.

Winning in the Era of the Valued Client

In a market where loyalty is hard-won and easily lost, the most successful retailers are those who treat each customer like a VIP. As explored in BSPK's thought leadership on“The Valued Client” , client experience is the new battleground.

Here's what brands must embrace:



Radical personalization across every interaction

Empowerment of front-line staff with the tools to act independently and effectively

Long-term relationship building instead of short-term sales tactics The use of technology is not meant to replace people, but to enhance human connection.

Retailers who invest in the valued client mindset and technologies that support it are not only future-proofing their business-they're differentiating in a saturated, increasingly commoditized market.

About BSPK

BSPK is a leading provider of AI-powered unified commerce solutions designed to help retailers build deeper customer relationships and drive measurable sales growth. The company's clienteling platform puts proven relationship-building tactics of luxury retail within reach of brands across all industries and sizes. By combining advanced analytics, real-time insights, and seamless integration capabilities, BSPK enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences that increase customer lifetime value and drive sustainable growth.

For more information about BSPK's unified commerce platform or to access the complete guide series, visit