Dr. Gelbmann Of Gelbmann Podiatry Calls For Smarter, Simpler Foot Care Nationwide

Gelbmann PodiatryChicago Podiatrist Urges Patients and Clinics to Focus on Root Causes, Not Just Symptoms, in Everyday Foot Pain

CHICAGO, IL - August 6, 2025 - Dr. Gelbmann, founder of Gelbmann Podiatry in Chicago, is speaking out about the need for more practical, human-centred care in foot and ankle treatment. After nearly a decade running his own clinic, he is calling for a broader awareness campaign focused on helping patients take charge of their foot health-and encouraging providers to rethink rushed, symptom-first models of care.

“Too many people live with foot pain because they're told it's 'normal' or 'age-related,'” says Dr. Gelbmann.“But with the right questions, tools, and a little more time, we can often fix the problem without surgery or years of meds.”

The Everyday Epidemic That Gets Overlooked

Foot pain affects 1 in 5 adults at any given time, according to data from the UK's NHS and the American Podiatric Medical Association. In the U.S. alone, more than 75% of people will experience a foot-related issue in their lifetime.

Yet many never seek treatment-often because of long wait times, lack of access, or the belief that it's just something they have to“live with.”

“We see people who haven't walked properly in years,” says Dr. Gelbmann.“What they needed was a proper look at how they move and a plan that actually fits their life.”

From Symptoms to Solutions: Why Diagnosis Needs to Change

One of Dr. Gelbmann's core messages is that rushed care leads to missed causes. That's why he advocates for diagnosis based on movement, not just imaging or guesswork.

“We had a patient in his 60s who couldn't walk more than a block. Everyone thought it was arthritis. It turned out to be nerve compression,” he explains.“One targeted laser session, and he was walking pain-free again.”

These stories aren't rare, he says-they're just not always recognised.

He points to a few key tools that can make a difference when used with the right approach:



Digital X-rays for fast, accurate diagnostics

Class IV therapeutic lasers for non-invasive pain relief Swift microwave therapy for treating stubborn plantar warts

Still, the tools are just part of it.

“Technology helps,” he says.“But if you don't take time to listen or watch how someone walks, you'll miss the real issue.”

What Patients Can Do Right Now

Dr. Gelbmann believes patients play a key role in their own outcomes. To support that, he's urging people to take the following steps:

1. Notice your walk.

“If you're shifting weight, limping, or favouring one side-even a little-it's worth investigating,” he says.

2. Ask what's causing the pain, not just where it hurts.

True diagnosis starts with the why, not the where.

3. Seek out continuity of care.

“Seeing the same provider every time matters. That's when patterns emerge,” he says.

4. Don't wait.

The earlier a foot issue is addressed, the better the outcome. Chronic problems often start small.

5. Look beyond painkillers.

“Pain is a signal. Treating the signal without understanding the source won't fix the problem,” Dr. Gelbmann says.

Making the Case for Smarter Local Clinics

Dr. Gelbmann's clinic operates on a simple model: fewer patients per day, better conversations, and treatments that fit each person. He believes other small clinics can follow suit-without huge budgets or complicated systems.

“You don't need a giant facility. You need consistency, curiosity, and tools that make sense,” he says.

He's not calling for massive reform. He's calling for a return to what works: focused care, sharp observation, and listening before prescribing.

About Dr. Gelbmann and Gelbmann Podiatry

Founded in 2016, Gelbmann Podiatry treats common and complex foot and ankle conditions using evidence-based methods and advanced in-office technology. Located in Chicago, the clinic is known for its clear diagnostics, minimally invasive treatments, and commitment to putting the patient first.