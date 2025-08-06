Gildan Names S&S Activewear As Exclusive Wholesale Distributor For The Canadian Printwear Market

“S&S Activewear has been a valuable business collaborator in Canada, and we are excited to strengthen this partnership,” said Chuck Ward, Chief Operating Officer at Gildan.“By aligning Gildan's Canadian product supply capabilities with S&S Activewear's robust distribution network, Gildan's Canadian customers will benefit from improved product availability, swift service, and a streamlined ordering process.”

S&S Activewear conveyed similar excitement, emphasizing the opportunity to better serve Canadian decorators with an expanded brand portfolio and strong infrastructure.

“Gildan's brands are among the most iconic and recognizable in our industry and we're excited to bring this powerful portfolio together under one roof,” said Craig Ryan, Vice President of Commercial – Canada at S&S.“With increased inventory depth across our Canadian network-reaching over 99 % of the population with one and two-day service-S&S is enhancing access and reliability for customers nationwide.”

“Gildan has been a trusted and strategic partner for years, and we're proud to take this next step together,” said Frank Myers, CEO of S&S Activewear.“This expanded agreement reflects the strength of our partnership across North America and our continued investment in the Canadian market. ”

This exclusive partnership arrangement will be effective December 28, 2025.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at .

About S&S

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear is a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 100 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 6 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.