Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings And Announces Quarterly Dividend
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Change
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Amount
|
|
Percent
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$ 8,054,259
|
|
$ 7,784,523
|
|
$ 269,736
|
|
3.5 %
|
Net Income
|
|
2,120,934
|
|
2,029,527
|
|
91,407
|
|
4.5 %
|
Earnings Per Share (Diluted)
|
|
0.26
|
|
0.26
|
|
-
|
|
0.0 %
|
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (Diluted)
|
|
7,960,872
|
|
7,732,068
|
|
228,804
|
|
3.0 %
|
Average Assets Under Management
|
|
4,098,783,695
|
|
3,893,131,722
|
|
205,651,973
|
|
5.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
|
$ 4,280,005,244
|
|
$ 4,027,830,779
|
|
$ 252,174,465
|
|
6.3 %
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Net of Gross Debt Balance
|
|
30,069,042
|
|
21,767,015
|
|
8,302,027
|
|
38.1 %
About Hennessy Advisors, Inc.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is a publicly traded investment manager offering a broad range of domestic equity, multi-asset, and sector and specialty funds. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is committed to providing superior service to shareholders and employing a consistent and disciplined approach to investing based on a buy‐and‐hold philosophy that rejects the idea of market timing.
Supplemental Information
Nothing in this press release shall be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" for which Hennessy Advisors, Inc. claims the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‐looking statements relate to expectations and projections about future events based on currently available information. Forward‐looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and are not necessarily accurate indications of the times at which, or means by which, such performance or results may be achieved. Forward‐looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the reports that Hennessy Advisors, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unforeseen developments could cause actual performance or results to differ substantially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward‐looking statements. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. management does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the forward-looking statements and undertakes no responsibility to update any such statement after the date of this press release to conform to actual results or to changes in expectations.
