Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results For First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
|Declared
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount Per Share
|6/11/2025
|7/15/2025
|7/15/2025
|7/31/2025
|$0.1934
|6/11/2025
|8/15/2025
|8/15/2025
|8/29/2025
|$0.1934
|6/11/2025
|9/15/2025
|9/15/2025
|9/30/2025
|$0.1934
The Company's supplemental dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 will be payable as follows:
|Declared
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount Per Share
|6/11/2025
|9/15/2025
|9/15/2025
|9/30/2025
|$0.06
|Total Regular Dividends per Share for Quarter Ending September 30, 2025:
|$ 0.58
|Total Supplemental Dividend per Share for Quarter Ending September 30, 2025:
|$ 0.06
|Total Dividends per Share for Quarter Ending September 30, 2025:
|$ 0.64
When declaring dividends, the Board of Directors reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which may differ from net investment income under generally accepted accounting principles. The final determination of taxable income for each year, as well as the tax attributes for dividends in such year, will be made after the close of the tax year.
Capital Southwest maintains a dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") that provides for the reinvestment of dividends on behalf of its registered stockholders who hold their shares with Capital Southwest's transfer agent and registrar, Equiniti Trust Company. Under the DRIP, if the Company declares a dividend, registered stockholders who have opted into the DRIP by the dividend record date will have their dividend automatically reinvested into additional shares of Capital Southwest's common stock.
First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast
Capital Southwest has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results. You may access the call by using the Investor Relations section of Capital Southwest's website at , or by using
An audio archive of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Capital Southwest's website.
For a more detailed discussion of the financial and other information included in this press release, please refer to the Capital Southwest's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and Capital Southwest's First Fiscal Quarter 2026 Earnings Presentation to be posted on the Investor Relations section of Capital Southwest's website at .
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $1.8 billion in investments at fair value as of June 30, 2025. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $50 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest, including, but not limited to, the statements about Capital Southwest's future performance and financial performance and financial condition, and the timing, form and amount of any distributions or supplemental dividends in the future. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "expect" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to: changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; changes in the interest rate environment and its impact on our business and our portfolio companies; regulatory changes; tax treatment; our ability to operate the SBIC Subsidiaries as small business investment companies; the uncertainty associated with the imposition of tariffs and trade barriers and changes in trade policy and its impact on our portfolio companies and our financial condition; an economic downturn or recession and its impact on the ability of our portfolio companies to operate and the investment opportunities available to us; the impact of supply chain constraints on our portfolio companies; and the elevated levels of inflation and its impact on our portfolio companies and the industries in which we invests.
Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025 and any subsequent filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" sections therein, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.
Investor Relations Contact:
Michael S. Sarner, President and Chief Executive Officer
214-884-3829
|CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2025
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Investments at fair value:
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (Cost: $1,438,979 and $1,403,623, respectively)
|$
|1,449,483
|$
|1,436,316
|Affiliate investments (Cost: $287,517 and $304,824, respectively)
|276,771
|292,891
|Control investments (Cost: $71,942 and $70,913, respectively)
|53,944
|56,092
|Total investments (Cost: $1,798,438 and $1,779,360, respectively)
|1,780,198
|1,785,299
|Cash and cash equivalents
|46,889
|43,221
|Restricted cash
|1,650
|1,650
|Receivables:
|Dividends and interest
|30,141
|30,303
|Escrow
|2,003
|1,926
|Other
|3,705
|2,018
|Income tax receivable
|95
|94
|Debt issuance costs (net of accumulated amortization of $11,061 and $10,357, respectively)
|8,981
|9,266
|Other assets
|8,750
|9,063
|Total assets
|$
|1,882,412
|$
|1,882,840
|Liabilities
|SBA Debentures (net of $3,885 and $4,082, respectively, of unamortized debt issuance costs)
|$
|171,115
|$
|170,918
|October 2026 Notes (net of $962 and $1,154, respectively, of unamortized debt issuance costs)
|149,038
|148,846
|August 2028 Notes (net of $1,555 and $1,681, respectively, of unamortized debt issuance costs)
|70,320
|70,194
|2029 Convertible Notes (net of $6,523 and $6,893, respectively, of unamortized debt issuance costs)
|223,477
|223,107
|Credit Facilities
|312,000
|343,000
|Other liabilities
|19,136
|23,038
|Accrued restoration plan liability
|550
|555
|Income tax payable
|7,383
|2,769
|Deferred tax liability
|12,919
|16,780
|Total liabilities
|965,938
|999,207
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|Net Assets
|Common stock, $0.25 par value: authorized, 75,000,000 shares at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025; issued, 55,227,370 shares at June 30, 2025 and 52,912,796 shares at March 31, 2025
|13,807
|13,228
|Additional paid-in capital
|999,728
|959,123
|Total distributable (loss) earnings
|(97,061
|)
|(88,718
|)
|Total net assets
|916,474
|883,633
|Total liabilities and net assets
|$
|1,882,412
|$
|1,882,840
|Net asset value per share (55,227,370 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 52,912,796 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025)
|$
|16.59
|$
|16.70
|CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Investment income:
|Interest income:
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|$
|41,238
|$
|37,936
|Affiliate investments
|5,256
|4,759
|Control investments
|621
|292
|Payment-in-kind interest income:
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|2,076
|2,473
|Affiliate investments
|953
|578
|Control investments
|231
|-
|Dividend income:
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|1,608
|2,367
|Affiliate investments
|2,045
|51
|Control investments
|24
|-
|Fee income:
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|1,396
|1,964
|Affiliate investments
|189
|334
|Control investments
|23
|58
|Other income
|287
|542
|Total investment income
|55,947
|51,354
|Operating expenses:
|Compensation
|3,956
|3,466
|Share-based compensation
|1,143
|1,224
|Interest
|15,264
|12,447
|Professional fees
|1,210
|1,357
|General and administrative
|1,657
|1,574
|Total operating expenses
|23,230
|20,068
|Income before taxes
|32,717
|31,286
|Federal income, excise and other taxes
|1,099
|217
|Deferred taxes
|(271
|)
|2,210
|Total income tax provision
|828
|2,427
|Net investment income
|$
|31,889
|$
|28,859
|Realized gain (loss)
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|$
|17,846
|$
|804
|Affiliate investments
|4,087
|167
|Control investments
|-
|(260
|)
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|(6,229
|)
|-
|Total net realized gain (loss) on investments, net of tax
|15,704
|711
|Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments
|Non-control/Non-affiliate investments
|(22,062
|)
|(12,360
|)
|Affiliate investments
|1,058
|(4,221
|)
|Control investments
|(3,176
|)
|770
|Income tax benefit
|3,588
|276
|Total net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments, net of tax
|(20,592
|)
|(15,535
|)
|Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
|(4,888
|)
|(14,824
|)
|Net increase in net assets from operations
|$
|27,001
|$
|14,035
|Pre-tax net investment income per share - basic
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.69
|Net investment income per share – basic
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.63
|Net increase in net assets from operations – basic
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.31
|Net increase in net assets from operations - diluted
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.31
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|53,516,995
|45,665,387
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
|62,777,430
|45,665,387
