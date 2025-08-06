Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results For First Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights



Total Investment Portfolio: $1.8 billion



Credit Portfolio of $1.6 billion





99% 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt





$113.4 million in new committed credit investments during the quarter





Weighted Average Yield on Debt Investments: 11.8%



Current non-accruals with a fair value of $14.7 million, representing 0.8% of the total investment portfolio



Equity Portfolio of $166.2 million

$1.8 million in new equity co-investments during the quarter

Pre-Tax Net Investment Income: $32.7 million, or $0.61 per weighted average common share outstanding

Estimated Undistributed Taxable Income ("UTI"): $1.00 per share as of June 30, 2025

Increase primarily due to realized gains of $27.2 million from the exit of two equity investments during the quarter

LTM Operating Leverage: 1.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025

Dividends: Paid $0.58 per share Regular Dividend and $0.06 per share Supplemental Dividend



106% LTM Pre-Tax NII Regular Dividend Coverage

Total Dividends for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $0.64 per share

Net Realized and Unrealized Depreciation: $4.9 million, or 0.3% of total investments at fair value



$7.3 million of net appreciation related to the equity portfolio



$9.6 million of net depreciation related to the credit portfolio

$2.6 million net realized and unrealized income tax provision

Balance Sheet:



Cash and Cash Equivalents: $46.9 million



Total Net Assets: $916.5 million Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Share: $16.59



In commenting on the Company's results, Michael Sarner, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“The June quarter saw continued strengthening of our balance sheet and a reduction in our overall risk profile. Our investment portfolio currently has a weighted average debt to EBITDA of 3.4x, non-accruals represent less than 1% of the portfolio at fair value, and PIK interest income represents only 5.8% of our total investment income. We believe these metrics, coupled with our corporate leverage of 0.82x, a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.8% and an undistributable taxable income balance of $1.00 per share, illustrate both our exceptional portfolio performance as well as our conservative approach to underwriting. Looking ahead, deal flow has picked up significantly in recent months and we expect to be very active on the origination front in the September quarter. Additionally, we recently announced a change to our regular dividend payment frequency from quarterly to monthly beginning in July, which we believe is a shareholder friendly initiative. On the capitalization front, we continued to efficiently raise equity capital during the quarter, raising approximately $42 million through our Equity ATM Program. Lastly, in April 2025, we increased commitments by $25 million on our Corporate Credit Facility to $510 million and received our second SBIC license from the SBA.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year Investment Activities

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company originated $115.2 million in new commitments, consisting of investments in three new portfolio companies totaling $50.5 million and add-on commitments in 12 portfolio companies totaling $64.7 million. New committed originations were comprised of $113.4 million in first lien senior secured debt and $1.8 million in equity investments.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company received proceeds of $80.6 million from five portfolio company prepayments and exits, generating net realized gains of $27.1 million. Total proceeds were comprised of $55.9 million from debt investments and $24.7 million from equity investments.

First Fiscal Quarter 2026 Operating Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Capital Southwest reported total investment income of $55.9 million, compared to $52.4 million in the prior quarter. The increase in investment income was primarily attributable to an increase in cash interest income due to an increase in the average cost basis of investments held and an increase in the weighted average yield on debt investments, partially offset by a decrease in PIK interest income, amendment fees, and arranger fees received during the quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, total operating expenses (excluding interest expense) were $8.0 million, compared to $8.7 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to one-time expenses related to the departure of our former President and Chief Executive Officer during the previous quarter, partially offset by an increase in accrued bonus compensation and an increase in professional fees incurred in connection with the annual shareholder meeting and employee recruiting.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, interest expense remained relatively flat at $15.3 million, compared to $15.2 million in the prior quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, total pre-tax net investment income was $32.7 million, compared to $28.5 million in the prior quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, there was a tax provision of $0.8 million, compared to a tax provision of $0.6 million in the prior quarter.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Capital Southwest recorded total net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $4.9 million, compared to $10.3 million of total net realized and unrealized losses in the prior quarter. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the total net realized and unrealized losses on investments reflected net realized and unrealized gains on equity investments of $7.3 million, net realized and unrealized losses on debt investments of $9.6 million and net realized and unrealized income tax provision of $2.6 million. The net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $27.0 million for the quarter, compared to $17.6 million in the prior quarter.

The Company's NAV at June 30, 2025 was $16.59 per share, compared to $16.70 per share in the prior quarter. The decrease in NAV per share from the prior quarter is primarily due to the grant of restricted stock and net realized and unrealized losses on investments, partially offset by the issuance of common stock at a premium to NAV per share through the Equity ATM Program (as described below).

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2025, Capital Southwest had approximately $46.9 million in unrestricted cash and money market balances and $397.2 million of unused capacity under the Corporate Credit Facility (as defined below) and the SPV Credit Facility (as defined below). The regulatory debt to equity ratio at the end of the quarter was 0.82 to 1.

As of June 30, 2025, Capital Southwest had the following borrowings outstanding:



$200.0 million of total debt outstanding on the Corporate Credit Facility

$112.0 million of total debt outstanding on the SPV Credit Facility

$149.0 million, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of the 3.375% Notes due October 2026

$70.3 million, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of the 7.75% Notes due August 2028

$223.5 million, net of amortized debt issuance costs, of the 5.125% convertible notes due November 2029 $171.1 million, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of SBA Debentures (as defined below)

In August 2016, CSWC entered into a senior secured credit facility (the“Corporate Credit Facility”) to provide additional liquidity to support its investment and operational activities. Borrowings under the Corporate Credit Facility accrue interest on a per annum basis at a rate equal to the applicable SOFR rate plus 2.15%. On August 2, 2023, CSWC entered into the Third Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement") that (1) increased commitments under the Corporate Credit Facility from $400 million to $435 million; (2) added an uncommitted accordion feature that could increase the maximum commitments up to $750 million; (3) extended the end of the Corporate Credit Facility's revolving period from August 9, 2025 to August 2, 2027 and extended the final maturity from August 9, 2026 to August 2, 2028; and (4) amended several financial covenants. As of June 30, 2025, the total commitments under the Corporate Credit Facility were $510 million provided by 11 lenders.

Capital Southwest SPV LLC ("SPV") is a wholly owned special purpose vehicle that was formed to hold investments for the SPV Credit Facility (as defined below) to support our investment and operating activities. On March 20, 2024, SPV entered into a special purpose vehicle financing credit facility (the "SPV Credit Facility"). The SPV Credit Facility included an initial commitment of $150 million. Pursuant to the terms of the loan agreement, on June 20, 2024, total commitments automatically increased from $150 million to $200 million. The SPV Credit Facility also includes an accordion feature that allows increases up to $400 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. Borrowings under the SPV Credit Facility bear interest at three-month Term SOFR plus 2.50% per annum during the revolving period ending on March 20, 2027 and three-month Term SOFR plus an applicable margin of 2.85% thereafter. SPV (i) paid unused commitment fees of 0.10% through April 20, 2024 and (ii) pays unused commitment fees of 0.35% thereafter, on the unused lender commitments under the SPV Credit Facility, in addition to other customary fees. Under the SPV Credit Facility, SPV also pays a utilization fee based on the amount of borrowings utilized. The SPV Credit Facility matures on March 20, 2029.

The Company has an "at-the-market" offering (the "Equity ATM Program"), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time through sales agents, up to $1 billion of shares of its common stock. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company sold 2,034,917 shares of its common stock under the Equity ATM Program at a weighted-average price of $20.50 per share, raising $41.7 million of gross proceeds. Net proceeds were $41.2 million after commissions to the sales agents on shares sold. As of June 30, 2025, the Company has $248.3 million available under the Equity ATM Program.

Our wholly owned subsidiaries, Capital Southwest SBIC I, LP (“SBIC I”) and Capital Southwest SBIC II, LP ("SBIC II" and together with SBIC I, the "SBIC Subsidiaries"), each received a license from the Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to operate as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") under Section 301(c) of the Small Business Investment Act of 1958, as amended, on April 20, 2021 and April 17, 2025, respectively. The SBIC licenses allow the SBIC Subsidiaries to obtain leverage by issuing SBA-guaranteed debentures ("SBA Debentures"), subject to the issuance of a leverage commitment by the SBA. SBA debentures are loans issued to an SBIC that have interest payable semi-annually and a ten-year maturity. The interest rate is fixed shortly after issuance at a market-driven spread over U.S. Treasury Notes with ten-year maturities. For two or more SBICs under common control, the maximum amount of outstanding SBA debentures cannot exceed $350 million. As of June 30, 2025, SBIC I had a total leverage commitment from the SBA in the amount of $175.0 million, all of which was drawn, and SBIC II did not have a leverage commitment from the SBA.

Share Repurchase Program

On July 28, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock in the open market at certain thresholds below its NAV per share, in accordance with guidelines specified in Rules 10b5-1(c)(1)(i)(B) and 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. On August 31, 2021, the Company entered into a share repurchase agreement, which became effective immediately, and the Company will cease purchasing its common stock under the share repurchase program upon the earlier of, among other things: (1) the date on which the aggregate purchase price for all shares equals $20 million including, without limitation, all applicable fees, costs and expenses; or (2) upon written notice by the Company to the broker that the share repurchase agreement is terminated. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of the Company's common stock under the share repurchase program.

Regular Monthly Dividend of $0.1934 Per Share and Supplemental Dividend of $0.06 Per Share for Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

On June 11, 2025, the Board declared monthly regular dividends of $0.1934 per share for each of July, August, and September 2025 and a quarterly supplemental dividend of $0.06 per share payable in September 2025, each of which is detailed in the table below.

The Company's regular monthly dividends for the quarter ending September 30, 2025 will be payable as follows: