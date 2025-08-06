INTENNSETM Tennis To Air On Swerve Sports

Channel Launches on Pluto TV Featuring Free Live-Streaming Coverage of INTENNSE

- Swerve TV Chair Christy TannerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INTENNSETM has secured a distribution partnership with Swerve Sports , the new free live-streaming channel dedicated to women's sports. Swerve Sports, which launches on Pluto TV on August 7, will debut its coverage with Week Six of the INTENNSE season, streaming matches live on August 9–10, followed by replays and additional recorded content throughout the off-season.Swerve Sports, the second FAST channel from Swerve TV, is backed by global media leaders and will feature 24/7 coverage of women's football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, tennis, and more. The partnership aligns with Swerve's mission to amplify women's sports and INTENNSE's innovative approach to tennis, which combines high-energy team competition with a fun and inviting atmosphere."We're thrilled to partner with Swerve Sports to expose fans to the League and continue to build on the momentum we have achieved in our inaugural season," said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to athletes and gender balance in sports entertainment. Together, we're breaking barriers and creating unforgettable moments for tennis fans everywhere.""Swerve Sports is proud to showcase for tennis fans the groundbreaking new INTENNSE format designed to entertain and engage today's fans,” said Swerve TV Chair Christy Tanner. "We love working with sports organizations that share our entrepreneurial spirit for building fandom through innovation."INTENNSE's fast-paced, team-driven matches will be distributed in 80% of US and Canadian households through Swerve Sports' distribution on Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Free Live Sports, Lights Out and Zeam, with Anoki and other platforms launching this summer. The channel's launch follows Swerve TV's success with Swerve Combat, which grew 215% year-over-year by delivering more than 200 live events to more than 20 million viewers.The Swerve broadcast begins at 2 PM ET on Saturday when Jacksonville takes on the Challenge Team followed by Team Atlanta taking on Team Tampa, the Surge Host at 7 PM.The action continues Sunday at 2 PM ET when Team Jacksonville faces off against Team Tampa. The Championship trophy will be presented following Sunday's Dual.This league previously announced a partnership with Peachtree Sports, a Gray Media station as the league's exclusive television partner in the Georgia market.About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is a new professional tennis league featuring a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. Each match is time-boxed, high-energy, and hosted at The INTENNSE Arena in Atlanta, GA. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy, and new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at .About Swerve TVSwerve TV is a multiplatform media company that operates Swerve Sports and Swerve Combat, free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels available in 80% of US and Canadian households.Swerve Sports, exclusively focused on women's sports, offers fans 24/7 access to the best in football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, tennis softball, gymnastics, boxing, rugby and more worldwide.Swerve Combat offers fans 24/7 access to the best in MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, sumo wrestling, and other martial arts worldwide.Swerve TV's channels are available on more than 25 distributors including Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, Google TV, LG Channels available on LG Smart TVs, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Sling Freestream, VIZIO, Xumo Play, Lights Out Sports, TCL TVs, and Zeam. The company is led by CEO Steve Shannon, Head of Content Dan Keston and Chair Christy Tanner.

