Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US To Monitor Russian Oil Exports To Other Countries Executive Order

US To Monitor Russian Oil Exports To Other Countries Executive Order


2025-08-06 03:11:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in an executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrinform reports.

According to the order, the Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, and any other senior official the Secretary of Commerce deems appropriate, shall determine whether any other country is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.

Based on the analysis of this data, a report will be prepared for the president with recommendations on potential measures, including the imposition of sanctions or additional tariffs - such as a 25% ad valorem duty on imports from the respective country.

Read also: US hails decision by Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands to buy weapons for Ukraine

On August 5, President Donald Trump issued an executive order extending the national emergency in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, and introduced an additional 25% tariff against India over its purchases of Russian oil.

Photo: The White House

MENAFN06082025000193011044ID1109894816

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search