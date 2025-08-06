US To Monitor Russian Oil Exports To Other Countries Executive Order
According to the order, the Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, and any other senior official the Secretary of Commerce deems appropriate, shall determine whether any other country is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.
Based on the analysis of this data, a report will be prepared for the president with recommendations on potential measures, including the imposition of sanctions or additional tariffs - such as a 25% ad valorem duty on imports from the respective country.Read also: US hails decision by Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands to buy weapons for Ukraine
On August 5, President Donald Trump issued an executive order extending the national emergency in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, and introduced an additional 25% tariff against India over its purchases of Russian oil.
Photo: The White House
