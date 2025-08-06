OCLI Vision Welcomes Ophthalmologist Dr. Maryam Ige To Queens Locations At The Fishman Center For Total Eye Care
A graduate of Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Ige earned her medical degree after completing her undergraduate studies at Stony Brook University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Engineering in Biomedical Engineering. Her numerous accolades include the Northwestern Department of Ophthalmology Research Award and the Dr. John E. Franklin Commitment to Diversity Award, underscoring her dedication to both clinical excellence and equitable patient care.
"I'm honored to join the exceptional team at the Fishman Center for Total Eye Care," said Dr. Ige. "Working alongside renowned physicians like Dr. Allen J. Fishman and Dr. Ghulam Dastgir is a privilege. I'm excited to bring my clinical experience and passion for equitable care to patients in the Queens community."
Now Accepting New Patients
Dr. Ige participates in most major insurance plans and is now seeing patients at the following locations:
Fishman Center for Total Eye Care | OCLI Vision – Rego Park
92-29 Queens Blvd, STE 2-I, Rego Park, NY 11374
Phone: (718) 261-7007
Fishman Center for Total Eye Care | OCLI Vision – Jackson Heights
93-20A Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11373
Phone: (718) 261-7007
To schedule an appointment or learn more, please visit .
About OCLI Vision
Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision is one of the premier ophthalmology practices in the United States, offering cutting-edge eye care across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The group is composed of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists across every major eye care subspecialty-including cataracts, glaucoma, cornea, retina, oculoplastics, and refractive surgery. Learn more at .
About Spectrum Vision Partners
Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) is a leading management services organization in the ophthalmology space, supporting a network of over 120 doctors across 60+ clinic locations and five ambulatory surgery centers. With a team of nearly 1,300 professionals, SVP provides comprehensive business support services-from marketing and finance to IT and recruitment. For more information, visit .
SOURCE OCLI Vision
