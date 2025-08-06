OCLI Vision Welcomes Ophthalmologist Dr. Maryam Ige To Queens Locations At The Fishman Center For Total Eye Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Ige brings a wealth of clinical and academic experience to OCLI Vision. She recently completed her ophthalmology residency at Northwestern University, where she served as Chief Resident. Throughout her training, Dr. Ige has been deeply engaged in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and has contributed significant research focused on improving diagnostics and treatment options for diabetic eye disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma. Her work has been featured in several top-tier ophthalmology journals.

A graduate of Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Ige earned her medical degree after completing her undergraduate studies at Stony Brook University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Engineering in Biomedical Engineering. Her numerous accolades include the Northwestern Department of Ophthalmology Research Award and the Dr. John E. Franklin Commitment to Diversity Award, underscoring her dedication to both clinical excellence and equitable patient care.

"I'm honored to join the exceptional team at the Fishman Center for Total Eye Care," said Dr. Ige. "Working alongside renowned physicians like Dr. Allen J. Fishman and Dr. Ghulam Dastgir is a privilege. I'm excited to bring my clinical experience and passion for equitable care to patients in the Queens community."

Now Accepting New Patients

Dr. Ige participates in most major insurance plans and is now seeing patients at the following locations:

Fishman Center for Total Eye Care | OCLI Vision – Rego Park

92-29 Queens Blvd, STE 2-I, Rego Park, NY 11374

Phone: (718) 261-7007

Fishman Center for Total Eye Care | OCLI Vision – Jackson Heights

93-20A Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11373

Phone: (718) 261-7007

To schedule an appointment or learn more, please visit .

