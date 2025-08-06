Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK's Birmingham Airport Temporarily Shut After Passenger Injured In Emergency Landing

2025-08-06 02:23:06
Birmingham Airport in central England temporarily shut its runway on Wednesday after a small aircraft was involved in an emergency landing that left one person with minor injuries.

The police said in a post on X that officers were among the emergency crews that responded to the incident, which occurred at around 1340 local time (1240 GMT).

The force added that the Civil Aviation Authority, which regulates the sector, had been informed.

Images shared on social media showed a small propeller aircraft stationary on the runway of Britain's seventh busiest airport.

The Telegraph newspaper reported that flights at the airport would be delayed until 1800 local time (1700 GMT). A spokesperson for the airport told Reuters they could not immediately confirm a timeframe for the reopening of the runway.

The airport, which served some 13 million passengers last year, is Britain's third largest outside London.

