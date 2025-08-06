3M Open's Golf 4 All Day Inspires Twin Cities Youth With Golf, Science And Skilled Trades

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

The 3M Open, in partnership with 3M Community Impact and 3Mgives , successfully hosted its fourth-annual Golf 4 All Day on Tuesday, July 22, at TPC Twin Cities.

The event welcomed over 500 students from across the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area, offering a unique introduction to golf while also highlighting the exciting world of science and skilled trades.

Collaborating with Tickets for Kids and local organizations such as Solomon Hughes Sr. Golf Academy , First Tee Minnesota , and the Sanneh Foundation , Golf 4 All Day created an atmosphere that celebrated the joy of golf for all ages.

The afternoon was packed with experiences designed to educate and entertain. Kids gained hands-on experience with golf through "club-in-hand" activations expertly led by First Tee – Minnesota. Additionally, the 3M Swing Lab presented by TaylorMade, the 3M Open Primrose Playground, and interactive demonstrations with the 3M Visiting Wizards, a STEM education program led by volunteer 3Mers, brought scientific principles to life in captivating and accessible ways.

The event also saw an impressive lineup of celebrities and personalities join the students, including Minnesota Timberwolves star Mike Conley, former NBA player Cole Aldrich, Minnesota Vikings legends Randall McDaniel and John Randle, former Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd and former Minnesota Timberwolves player Wally Szczerbiak. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement and inspiration for the young attendees.

A significant focus of this year's Golf 4 All Day was its expanded emphasis on STEM and career pathways in the skilled trades, notably with the introduction of the 3M Safety Roadshow . This new initiative operates as a mobile training center, directly addressing the growing manufacturing skills gap in the U.S. and the anticipated retirement of a significant portion of the current skilled trade workforce.

The Roadshow showcases 3M's industrial safety expertise and personal protective equipment, or PPE, providing students with valuable hands-on advanced manufacturing activities and safety demonstrations.

“So far, we've inspired over 1,300 students on six stops across Alabama, Arkansas and Missouri,” said Torie Clarke, Chief Public Affairs Officer at 3M.“Today, we hope that the Safety Roadshow and other activities will inspire you, our future workforce, to consider a career in STEM or the skilled trades.”

The 3M Open and its partners extend their sincere gratitude to all the students, 3Mers, and 3M partners who made this year's Golf 4 All Day an overwhelming success. The event reinforced the positive impact of community collaboration and highlighted the endless possibilities within golf, science and skilled trades.