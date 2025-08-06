Daikundi Residents Construct School Building On Self-Help Basis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): A school building consuming six million afghanis has been constructed with financial support of people in central Daikundi province, an official said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Askari, head of Education Department, said the construction of the Ghasur Girl's High School in Ghasur area of Shahran district was completed at a cost of six million afghanis from public donations on an area of two acres of land.

The structure has 12 classrooms, a drinking water well, electricity, and other necessary facilities.

At the opening ceremony, Maulvi Ehsanullah Rahmatyar, Deputy Governor of Daikundi, explained building such centers was a great honor for the community.

“People with limited means have supported the education of their children. The creation of such valuable centers will be a model for others”: he added.

He emphasized the local administration will work to improve the school's facilities.

Education Director, Maulvi Rahmatullah Qandili, urged teachers and students to use the school properly.

“As your servants, we are always ready to support and resolve problems, and we will work to better equip this school”.

On the other hand, Sayed Mohammad Hashemi, one of the coordinators of the project, said the project was funded by four development councils and donors inside and outside the country.

“People did everything they could; they collected stones, sand, and soil for free, and even provided some money to build the school”.

He claimed:“Everyone knows that a suitable place for education is very important, now we are happy that our children have a safe leaning environment”.

He asked officials to help them in providing carpets, tables and chairs, a perimeter wall, and other necessities for the school.

