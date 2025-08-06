New Homes Take Root At Turnleaf With Builder Lineup, Model Reveal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are pleased to collaborate with this exceptional team of builders to shape the future of Turnleaf," said Jim McGowan, Regional President, West Coast Florida, GreenPointe Developers, the master-plan community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings. "These builders are among the best in southwest Florida, and we are proud to have them bring their craftsmanship, innovation, and decades of expertise to our amenity-rich community."

Turnleaf features a diverse selection of single-family homes on 40', 50' and 60' homesites, thoughtfully designed with modern architecture, open-concept layouts and energy efficient features. Dream Finders Homes presents seven floor plans at Turnleaf ranging from 1,657 square feet to more than 2,699 square feet. Dream Finders model homes, Florence and Ravenna II, are expected to be completed mid-August.

Lennar at Turnleaf showcases the builder's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are included at no additional cost. Homebuyers can choose from 14 floor plans ranging from 1,263 square feet to more than 3,800 square feet. Three model homes are currently open and ready for tours.

Perry Homes at Turnleaf offers a selection of well-appointed homes featuring quality standard features and thoughtful design elements in every home. Perry Homes is building 25 plans at Turnleaf, ranging from 2,011 square feet to more than 3,600 square feet. Two model homes are currently under construction.

New homes at Turnleaf are priced from the $300s, offering exceptional value in a well-designed master-planned setting. Construction will begin this year on Turnleaf's resort-style amenities created to elevate everyday living. Planned amenities include a 5,500-square-foot Amenity Center with sparkling pool, modern fitness center, pickleball and bocce courts, yoga lawn, outdoor dining and gathering areas, a playground and winding pathways for walking, jogging and biking – all reserved for the exclusive use of community residents.

Turnleaf's prime location offers easy access to entertainment, shopping, dining and recreation in Southwest Florida. To learn more, visit .

About GreenPointe Holdings, LLC

GreenPointe Holdings, LLC is a diversified holding company that brings together the necessary disciplines to create sustainable, high-value communities built upon intelligent design principles and solid financial structures.

GreenPointe Holdings was founded by visionary leader Edward E. Burr in 2008 with a charge to create livable communities of lasting value for today's homebuyers. GreenPointe Holdings is led by veterans of land and community development, homebuilding, lifestyle and amenities management, equity and debt financing, and infrastructure development. The combined leadership team has led the master planning and development of more than 80 communities and over 100,000 residential units.

With headquarters in Jacksonville and regional offices throughout Florida, GreenPointe's current portfolio consists of 20 master-planned communities in Florida, accounting for approximately 27,000 homesites, 2,200 multi-family units and 950,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, with over $1 billion invested to-date. More information is available at .

GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit .

