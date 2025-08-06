World's First Multi-Level Indoor Padel Club Coming To The James Residences In Downtown Miami

In A World Of Firsts, Sonesta, Mint Developers And Sunrise Padel Capital Come Together To Offer Unique Experience At Game Changing Miami Development

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mint Developers, in partnership with Sunrise Padel Capital and Sonesta International Hotels, proudly announces the launch of South Florida's first multi-level indoor Padel club, opening at The James Hotel & Residences-a visionary new mixed-use development redefining luxury, lifestyle, and recreation in the heart of the city.

Located in the vibrant core of downtown Miami, the planned 82-story supertall James Hotel & Residences will merge elevated urban living with next-generation amenities including a world-class, multi-level indoor Padel facility, complete with climate-controlled courts, VIP skybox with private parking, state-of-the-art gym, concierge services, and lifestyle experiences unlike anything currently available in the world.

“Padel isn't just a sport-it's a global phenomenon, and The James is where it's taking root in Miami,” said Daniel Berman, President of Mint Developers.“This will be the first and largest indoor Padel club in South Florida and the first of its kind facility-with multiple levels, luxury amenities, and private courts for VIP players. It's a new standard for what sport and community can look like in an urban setting.”

Padel-a dynamic hybrid of tennis and squash-has seen explosive growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Miami, now home to nearly half of the U.S.'s total courts, has emerged as the epicenter of the sport's expansion. The padel club will be open to the public, with structured programming, elite training, and offerings for high profile guests seeking an exclusive experience.

“We're creating more than a club-we're building a lifestyle ecosystem,” said Diego Campos, Managing Partner at Sunrise Padel Capital.“Whether you're playing a match, recovering in the wellness chamber, or socializing at the rooftop bar, The James Hotel & Residences is where sport meets culture in an unprecedented way.”

This project further cements Mint Developer's mission to push the boundaries of real estate by blending bold design, high-performance amenities, and luxury-focused experiences tailored for Miami's fast-paced, multicultural population.

About Mint Developers

Mint Developers is a visionary real estate development firm committed to creating transformative spaces that redefine modern urban living. A collaboration between Big Development and AD1. Mint brings together decades of expertise in luxury real estate, hospitality, and community design.

About The James Project

The James Hotel & Residences, which will be part of the Sonesta International Hotels portfolio, is a landmark mixed-use supertall tower with 100+ stories designed by Idea Architects offering luxury living, curated amenities, and best-in-class recreational spaces. With the world's first multi-level indoor Padel club, The James is poised to become an iconic hub for lifestyle, sport, and community in the Magic City.

About Sunrise Padel Capital

Sunrise Padel Capital is a premier Padel investment and operations group focused on bringing world-class facilities to urban centers across the U.S. With a passion for elevating the sport and creating vibrant community spaces, Sunrise is redefining how and where the game is played.

